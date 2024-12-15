Former Birmingham City and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is reportedly keen to return to management after recovering from his health scare.

The 61-year-old was appointed Birmingham City boss in January but a month later he was forced to withdraw from the role to undertake treatment for bowel cancer, and has been out of the game since.

However, Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that Mowbray is looking to return to full-time management after watching several clubs during his time out of the game.

Whilst Birmingham and Sunderland were Mowbray's last two clubs, the 61-year-old is hugely experienced with a wealth of Championship experience at a variety of clubs in the second tier, and this news could well put clubs on alert as he's proved his worth as an excellent manager at this level previously.

Tony Mowbray open to management return following health scare

Alan Nixon has reported via his Patreon that Mowbray's rehab has allowed him to reach a stage where he is considering a return to management, and football fans from around the country will be pleased by that news.

Mowbray led a newly-promoted Sunderland team to the Championship play-offs just two years ago, and while he may be in his sixties, he's still got plenty to offer clubs in the division.

The 61-year-old is keen to return to the game after what would have been a tough year or so, and Mowbray is back from a sunshine holiday and keen to take a call from a club after an extended absence.

Birmingham City supporters were gutted when Mowbray had to withdraw from his duties just a month after taking over at the club, and they could well still be a Championship side if he remained in charge, so it'll be interesting to see where the former Blues boss ends up when he returns to management.

Championship clubs should be watching Tony Mowbray with interest amid recent news

News that Mowbray is ready to return to management should put some Championship clubs on alert as he's shown he's still more than capable of being a good manager at this level.

There are a number of managers in the Championship under pressure, and if they were to be sacked, Mowbray would be the perfect manager to come in and steady the ship with his vast experience in the second tier.

Club Seasons Ipswich Town (Caretaker) 2002 Hibernian 2004-06 West Brom 2006-09 Celtic 2009-10 Middlesbrough 2010-13 Coventry City 2015-16 Blackburn Rovers 2017-22 Sunderland 2022-23 Birmingham City 2024

Managers like Narcis Pelach at Stoke City, or Omer Riza at Cardiff City could well come under further pressure in the coming weeks, and those clubs may just be monitoring Mowbray with interest as a potential replacement should they pull the trigger - Millwall are the only club right now with a vacancy and even they could potentially look at him with interest.

News that Mowbray is able to return to management will please supporters around the country, and you can't imagine it will be too long until he's back in the dugout somewhere.