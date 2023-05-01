Lee Bowyer is under consideration to become the next Leeds United manager as doubts emerge over the future of Javi Gracia.

Will Leeds United sack Javi Gracia?

The former Watford chief was named as Jesse Marsch’s successor earlier this year, and he was tasked with keeping the Whites in the Premier League. Initially, after a run of three wins in six, it seemed as though he would do just that, but the Yorkshire side have picked up just one point from their past five games.

That included a few hammerings as well, with Bournemouth beating Leeds 4-1 on Sunday, with fans aiming chants at the players and owner during the game.

Therefore, the Guardian have revealed that owner Andrea Radrizzani is weighing up another change for the final four games.

Of course, that would be a short-term appointment, and the update claims that Bowyer is a name on Leeds’ radar.

The 46-year-old is without a job since leaving Birmingham last year, whilst his only experience prior to that came with Charlton.

However, Bowyer did a decent job on both occasions, and he has a connection with Leeds having made over 250 appearances for the club during his playing days, which was a successful period for the Whites.

If the decision is made before the weekend, the new man will have the hardest possible task for a first game, as Leeds travel to take on Manchester City.

Only goal difference will keep Leeds out of the relegation zone once Leicester and Everton have played on Monday night.

Bowyer could galvanise Leeds

This would obviously be a bold move, as Bowyer’s only managerial experience has come in League One and the Championship, so this is obviously a massive step-up for him. But, the reality is that Leeds need someone to spark a response in the final four games.

So, given his nature, and his love for Leeds, you could see the logic in giving Bowyer the gig, as it seems as though they’re heading down under Gracia, so this would be one final, desperate roll of the dice.

For Bowyer, it’s a bit of a free hit as well. Everyone knows the mess Leeds are in, so no blame would be attributed to him if he did take over, particularly given the tough fixtures that lie ahead for Leeds. Yet, if he did manage to keep the side up, he would be a hero among the support.