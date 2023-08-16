Troy Deeney has remained a free agent following his release from boyhood club Birmingham City at the end of the 2023/24 campaign but that could be about to change.

The experienced striker scored seven times in the Championship as John Eustace's side wrestled away from ever being drawn into a relegation dogfight and ultimately finished 17th.

The season before saw Deeney hit four goals in the league, amounting for an overall tally of 11 strikes in 56 outings for the Blues.

He was one of five senior players released by Birmingham upon the conclusion of last term, joining Maxime Collin, Harlee Dean, George Friend, and Jordan Graham on the way out St Andrews' exit door.

Following his departure, the free agent claims that he has received offers from Australia, although there is one potentially in the pipeline much closer to home.

What has Troy Deeney said about his next transfer move?

Despite turning 35 in June and undertaking both routine TV work and his coaching qualifications, Deeney has no designs of hanging the boots up just yet.

"I want to still play," Deeney told the Up Front With Simon Jordan podcast.

"I’ve got offers, I’m going to play.

"I’ve got offers from abroad, I got an offer to go to Australia with Melbourne Victory.

"Looking at it, it’s a lovely part of the world, but football’s done. You can go there for two years and play, but you can’t come back and have any sort of relevance here, even if you want to do coaching. I don’t think you can.”

Deeney was also quizzed on a move to Saudi Arabia amid the nation's powerful transfer surge as of late - something that he did not rule if anything arrived.

"Three or four years ago I did have an offer to go there for a substantial amount of money," he continued.

"I think it’s moved on money-wise and player-wise. When people started going to America we knew they were done. You’ve got loads of players trying to raise the standard.

"That would be something I’d be interested in.”

That said, in a shock turn of events, Deeney has the opportunity to remain on British shores and see out the twilight of his career with newly-relegated League Two outfit Forest Green Rovers.

Troy Deeney to Forest Green Rovers

During Tuesday's 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Swindon Town, Rovers manager David Horseman was spotted in deep dialogue with the veteran forward.

When asked about Deeney's presence at The New Lawn Stadium, Horseman played his cards close to his chest and did not reveal too much, although there is a hint that there could be more to the situation than what has been let on.

“He’s a good friend, I worked with him, he was amazing at Watford," Horseman explained to Stroud Times.

“He’s just come down to watch a bit of football, he was very complimentary about our style of football tonight.

“We’ll see what happens."

Horseman, who was appointed as Forest Green manager over the summer, previously crossed paths with Deeney during his previous involvement with Watford's under-23 set-up.

Could Troy Deeney really move to Forest Green Rovers?

While it would certainly arrive as a significant surprise to many people, this move may perhaps not be as far-fetched as it looks at first glance.

From Deeney's comments, it does not appear that he will be moving down under and Saudi Arabia may not be getting in touch anytime soon, either.

So, he may well be remaining in England to see his career out so given Forest Green represents a fairly local destination and the personal connection that Deeney has with Horseman, there could be plenty more to come from this one.