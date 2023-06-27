Barnsley have lost managers to other clubs multiple times in recent memory, and last week it happened yet again for the third time in as many years.

Gerhard Struber and Valerien Ismael departed for New York Red Bulls and West Bromwich Albon in 2020 and 2021 respectively, but the following two managers at Oakwell in the form of Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi did not work out whatsoever and combined for a disastrous 2021-22 season.

Michael Duff however was the man that started to fix things at the Tykes after coming in from Cheltenham Town, and for more than half of the season they were in the top six and eventually had a crack at the play-offs.

Their promotion hopes came apart in the final seconds of extra time at Wembley of course against Sheffield Wednesday, and that is the last time that Barnsley fans would see Duff as their manager as his move to Swansea City was confirmed last week, with the Welsh outfit paying £500,000 for his services.

That money of course could go to the owners, into the transfer kitty for the new manager whoever that may be or perhaps a bit used as compensation to prize someone out of their club, much like they did with Duff.

Rumblings are rife that first-team coach Martin Devaney is admired among the hierarchy at Oakwell and he could be offered the manager's job for a bit of continuity, but there could be a more ideal candidate in the form of Darren Moore to take over - someone who knows Barnsley very well.

Why would Darren Moore be a good appointment for Barnsley?

First and foremost, Moore has plenty of experience managing at League One level and even above, becoming caretaker boss of West Brom when still in the Premier League but getting the role on a permanent basis when relegated to the Championship.

Moore had the Baggies in the second tier play-off spots when he was harshly sacked in March 2019, before moving on to Doncaster Rovers for nearly two years, a club who he always had around the play-off spots of League One.

He of course went into the job at Sheffield Wednesday when in the Championship but couldn't keep them there - although he wasn't there for every match after suffering from COVID-related illnesses, so it's hard to say it was any of his fault that the Owls were relegated.

With Wednesday in League One, he amassed 85 points in his first season before faltering against Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals, and then they finished on 96 points in the season just gone - a total that would normally secure automatic promotion.

Yes, he has been backed with good players at Hillsborough, but it still needs a good manager to get them playing and Moore has proven to be very solid, especially at third tier level.

Then there's his system - Moore favours a 3-5-2 and has done since his time at Wednesday, and that's exactly what Barnsley have been playing under Duff for the previous year.

That means Moore could arrive at Oakwell and have the players slot seamlessly into his system - providing the majority of them stay at the club - but of course additions would need to be made to make sure the squad is strong enough to contend for automatic promotion.

Is Darren Moore a realistic target for Barnsley?

It all depends on if Moore wants to get immediately back into work.

He will not have been expecting to depart Wednesday so soon, and should Moore want to wait it out for a few months, some Championship jobs could become available within the first few months of the season, such is the nature of football nowadays.

Moore would be well positioned to be one of the favourites for most Championship vacancies that may arise, but having played 76 times for the Tykes over a two-year period, Barnsley are a club perhaps close to the heart of the 49-year-old.

He is therefore realistic for Barnsley to potentially pursue and is definitely worth approaching as he looks to be an ideal candidate to follow on from Duff.