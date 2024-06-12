Another new dawn at Birmingham City began last week, as the club confirmed the appointment of Chris Davies as manager.

Davies has earned a strong reputation from his time as an assistant to the likes of Brendan Rodgers and Ange Postecoglou at some of British football's most famous institutions, such as Liverpool, Celtic and most recently, Tottenham Hotspur.

However, the Watford-born 39-year-old has ventured into the hotseat for the first time in his career, taking up the vacancy in B9 just weeks after Tony Mowbray confirmed his departure from the club through health issues.

Mowbray was one of six permanent and temporary bosses in charge at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park last term, with interim boss Gary Rowett in charge when the club's relegation to League One for the first time in nearly 30 years was confirmed on the final day.

The appointment of Davies has been welcomed by Blues supporters, and it has also earned the support of a former Aston Villa man.

Marc Albrighton issues Chris Davies verdict after Birmingham City appointment

That's because former Villa academy graduate Marc Albrighton is no stranger to Davies, having worked with each other during the winger's lengthy spell at Leicester City.

Davies made the move to the King Power Stadium with Rodgers in February 2019, and stayed at the club until the Northern Irishman's dismissal last April, prior to the Foxes' relegation to the Championship.

Albrighton was quick to reference his former Assistant Manager's attention to detail that aided a relatively successful period in the East Midlands.

“He’s got all of the sessions that he’s ever taken with Brendan. He’s got them all on record. He’s got files and files on his computer of all these sessions and he offered for me to see them and have access to them to help me through my B Licence," the recently released winger told Birmingham Live.

“The manager put a lot of trust in Chris. He got the best out of the players and the players respected him as well. He was a really good guy with it," he added.

“I think Chris worked closely with the manager to plan the sessions. I don’t know whose ideas they were but I think it might have been a joint thing. We never had the same session close together. For a footballer that’s great because you don’t know what you’re doing. It could be something new every day and it keeps it fresh."

Contrasting fortunes between Aston Villa and Birmingham City

Despite being a Leicester stalwart, which included an FA Cup win whilst the new Blues boss was on the coaching team at the King Power, as well as Premier League and Championship winners medals, Albrighton's allegiances still firmly lie with Aston Villa.

The Second City Derby and the rivalry that goes back and forth among the two sets of loyal supporters has always made for great viewing, and that won't dissipate despite the two clubs enduring differing fortunes.

Birmingham's disastrous 2023/24 campaign was also the same season that their bitter rivals qualified for European football's major competition for the first time since 1983, with Unai Emery transforming Villa Park into a fortress.

Despite those connections and the 102 appearances for Villa under his belt, Albrighton admits that he will be rooting for Davies throughout his first managerial stint.

“I’ve spoken to him since he’s got the job and he’s very much looking forward to it and feels like it was the right thing for him," he stated.

“He did say, ‘I’m surprised you’re still talking to me!’ We had a little banter back and forth. I wished him all the best and I really hope he does well. I’m rooting for him to do well and I’m sure he will."

“I remember having a couple of conversations with him about him wanting to get into management eventually. I know it’s been a few years now and he’s probably gone for a couple of jobs and for whatever reason it’s not been right for him or the club, but I’m really happy to see him get his chance, I’ve got to admit," Albrighton continued.

He concluded: “I’ve seen it before when coaches have gone into management and it’s not worked out but with Chris, I look at it and I don’t really see how it could fail.”

Chris Davies' potential can grow with Birmingham City

Unquestionably, there were far more experienced head coaches linked with the Blues vacancy before Davies' name rather came out of left-field, but it's a huge show of faith and trust by Tom Wagner and Garry Cook to install him in the role.

Ever since Wagner and his American investment group, Knighthead, took over the boardroom in B9, their ambitions have come under the microscope on a number of occasions, and they haven't been deterred by relegation.

Cook has already sent out a statement that Davies will "focus on building a Championship ready squad in League One," highlighting the expectation levels set on Blues in the third tier, which has only strengthened with recent transfer links to Scott Twine and Marc Leonard.

Both would be exceptional signings for League One level, and would no doubt send a sense of trepidation to the supporters of other clubs that Birmingham are intent on achieving a first-time promotion under the possession-based head coach, who can see his own managerial stock rise which a club, who have endured a lengthy period of dismal fortunes.

However, Davies and his players must thrive under these pressures, or as we've seen with a number of ex-Premier League sides, League One could be called "home" for quite some time, but Albrighton's verdict will be a welcome one despite his rival connection.