Despite Birmingham City sacking John Eustace over a week ago now, the fallout from Tom Wagner's decision continues to rumble on.

Eustace, who was appointed as Blues manager last year to replace Lee Bowyer in the dugout, led City to comfortable safety in the Championship last season, and after 11 matches in the 2023-24 season he had the team well-placed in sixth position.

However, Wagner and his team obviously had their own ideas, and following intense speculation following Birmingham's 3-1 win over West Brom a week and a half ago, Eustace was sacked and within days replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Rooney's arrival had been discussed and speculated on for a month, with The Telegraph first claiming in early September that the England international icon was on their radar, and it appears that Birmingham's relatively new owner has gotten his wish.

What has John Eustace said following his Birmingham City departure?

Having kept quiet since his exit from St. Andrew's was announced, Eustace finally broke his silence on Monday, one week after the decision was made to terminate his contract.

“When I came into the job fifteen months ago there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the club and we had some very challenging times, but there was a determination and focus from all of the staff and players to make sure we came through those times together," Eustace said as part of his statement, which has been released by the League Managers Association.

"The development of the players and the staff over that period is there for everyone to see and I feel we have left the club in a much stronger position then when we first arrived.

“I would like to thank the players who went out onto the pitch every week and fought for each other with a togetherness and spirit of which Birmingham City Football Club is all about."

What has Martin O'Neill said on John Eustace's Birmingham City exit?

Whilst some pundits have taken a 'that's football' viewpoint on Eustace's departure from Birmingham, former Premier League boss Martin O'Neill has well and truly taken the 43-year-old's side when it has come to the decision that has been made.

"John Eustace, let me take it from his viewpoint - he's taken them to sixth in the league, Birmingham City have had monumental problems in the last couple of seasons, not least of all the ground which has hardly been fit for purpose," O'Neill said on TalkSPORT.

"Yet John Eustace has done this job, where they're sixth, they're in a play-off position and suddenly he loses his job.

"If I was John Eustace, I'd be absolutely seething underneath.

"Then I think the CEO made some comment about John Eustace's ambitions didn't match ours - do you think he was going to come out and say that my job was just to keep the team in the league?

"I'm sure Eustace would be no different to any other manager.

"If you're not in the big league, the team that you are managing is the team you want to get promotion with, regardless of what position you were in, so your dream would be the same thing.

"I'd be really surprised if John Eustace was saying 'if we just avoid relegation, we'll be okay'.

"He'll have been fully aware of the expectation around the club, certainly now with new owners and things like this.

"From all the comments that are emanating from the football club, you'd have to say yeah [regarding Rooney needing to get Blues promoted], and it's not to say that it's a long-term project - it looks as though you have to go up this season."