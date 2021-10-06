Ex-Aston Villa man predicts Premier League transfer move for West Brom player in January

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has predicted that Tottenham will make a move for West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone in the January transfer window and ultimately be successful.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and despite the Baggies being in discussions with Johnstone to potentially extend that agreement, nothing has been concluded as of yet.

Johnstone has resumed his role as West Brom’s first-choice stopper after missing the first few matches of the season and was named in the latest England squad despite being at a Championship club.

Many believe that the former Manchester United man will either run down his contract or be sold mid-season if he cannot agree terms on a new one, with Tottenham being the one club who have been linked the heaviest with him.

Football Insider believe that Spurs are tracking him ahead of the January window opening in three months and according to Agbonlahor it’s a good chance for Albion to make some money on him before he can depart for absolutely nothing.

“They need to make some money out of him instead of losing him on a free,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.

“He’s a quality keeper. He can be number one for Spurs for many years.

“I hope that he gets that move because he deserves to be playing in the Premier League.”

The Verdict

Considering the Baggies opened contract talks with Johnstone well over a month ago, you’d imagine that the player wants to assess his options by the time January comes around.

There’ll be no shortage of Premier League suitors seeking a potential bargain with so little time on his contract left and the Albion board need to decide if they want to take the money for him.

They will need to weigh up though if potentially losing Johnstone for free is worth it when they could potentially be promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking – his quality means he could save Albion some points on his own so it’s a tough position for the club to be in.