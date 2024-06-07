Ex-Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has warned that Leeds United are at risk of a points deduction penalty.

The Whites failed in their bid to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt, falling at the final hurdle in the play-offs.

A 1-0 loss at Wembley Stadium to Southampton consigned the Yorkshire outfit to a second campaign in the second division.

However, despite the defeat, the club announced fresh investment from Red Bull, who have become minority stakeholders in the team.

The Austrian company will also become the new sponsor for the jersey from next season, replacing BOXT on the shirt.

Keith Wyness makes Leeds points deduction claim

Wyness believes that the arrival of investment from Red Bull won’t be enough to prevent player sales from being necessary at Elland Road this summer.

It has been reported that a consequence of staying in the Championship is that the Whites will likely have to offload players before signing anyone to Daniel Farke’s squad during this transfer period, or else they face a possible punishment for breaching financial rules.

“Until we know the full details, it’s hard to know if a lot of cash has changed hands with this Red Bull deal,” said Wyness, via Football Insider.

“It seems to be equity, shirt sponsorship and possibly some other form of sponsorship.

“I don’t know how much cash will filter through to the bottom line.

“Leeds have got some big numbers owed to other clubs for players, so they’re sailing pretty close to the wind.

“They’ll have to make some player sales to cover this PSR issue, as we’ve discussed before.

“I don’t think this Red Bull deal can save them.

“It’s a bigger structural issue.”

It remains unknown the size of Red Bull’s stake in Leeds, but it is not their first foray into football club ownership.

The energy drinks brand also owns majority shares in clubs in Leipzig, Salzburg and New York, among others.

Leeds United’s summer business

Crysencio Summerville's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Shots 3.16 Assists 0.23 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Crysencio Summerville is already attracting a lot of transfer interest ahead of the summer window opening later this month.

Chelsea and Liverpool are both reportedly weighing up an offer for the Dutchman, with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Fulham also linked.

Wilfried Gnonto’s future is also uncertain going into the summer market, with clubs also circling around Archie Gray.

This much speculation over key players means the immediate focus for Leeds will be on selling players before bringing in any new additions to Farke’s team.

Leeds facing consequences of promotion failure

The difference in winning and losing the play-off final financially is massive, and Leeds are paying that price now.

While they still have parachute payments coming in, this won’t be nearly enough to offset the difference between Premier League and Championship football.

The investment from Red Bull will be a welcome boost to their finances, but it also likely won’t be enough, meaning sales will still be necessary.

Summerville is attracting a lot of transfer interest in particular, and it will prove very difficult to hold onto the EFL’s player of the year for last season.