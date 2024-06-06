Keith Wyness has issued a warning to the Leeds United board room following the arrival of Red Bull as minority investors.

It was announced at the end of the season that the Austrian drinks brand has agreed a partnership with the Whites’ owners.

Red Bull have purchased a minority stake in the Championship side, and will also become the shirt sponsor going forward.

This follows investment from famous names such as Hollywood actor Will Ferrell, as well as various athletes from US sport.

Red Bull have experience in football ownership already, with majority stakes in clubs in Leipzig, Salzburg and New York.

Keith Wyness issues Red Bull warning to Leeds United

Wyness has warned that all of these investors getting on board could lead to too many cooks in the kitchen behind the scenes at Elland Road.

The ex-Aston Villa CEO expects this to lead to issues in the future as major differences in opinion over how to run the club could arise.

“This one really did surprise me,” said Wyness, via Football Insider.

“Financially, I don’t know how big it will be.

“Obviously, it won’t affect the debts which are already in place, but going forward they could assist with the PSR situation.

“But Leeds have brought in the 49ers, Will Ferrell has come in as a minority investor, they’ve got golfers as shareholders – and now Red Bull have come in.

“That smacks to me as creating a bit of a problem.

“You’re starting to have too many voices, too many cooks in the kitchen.

“In particular, I would say that Red Bull have got more experience than the 49ers.

“There could well be conflict when making key decisions going forward. When these things start off, it always seems harmonious – until there are decisions they differ on.

“Red Bull have got the experience and knowledge, and there may well be some conflict down the road at Leeds.

“They could be a hard bunch to handle, particularly when the pressure moments come in the race for promotion.”

Red Bull's Leeds United agreement

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton (P) 46 24 87

It remains unknown just how much of a stake Red Bull purchased in the Yorkshire outfit.

However, the company did not receive a seat on the board as part of the deal, which helps keep full control of decisions with 49ers Enterprises.

The US investors purchased the remaining shares of the club last summer to become the majority owner at Elland Road after initially joining on a minority basis.

The partners will now be hoping to help Daniel Farke build a team this summer that’s capable of pushing for promotion to the Premier League after narrowly missing out on a top flight return in May.

Keeping control of the board will be important for 49ers Enterprises

Wyness raises a legitimate concern, and investors like Red Bull will have some influence on the running of the club.

However, the fact they did not agree to a seat on the board does give 49ers Enterprises a very strong position on how much influence they can assert over their business partners.

Given Farke has been kept in the role of manager, it’s unlikely any major differences will arise any time soon.

This was a big investment from Red Bull, and the pros should outweigh the cons, but this a concern that could become a big problem at some point down the line.