Ex-Aston Villa and Chelsea player touted as potential Valerien Ismael replacement at West Brom

Former Aston Villa and Chelsea defender John Terry has been touted as potential a candidate to become the next West Bromwich Albion boss after the appointment of CEO Ron Gourlay.

Albion announced yesterday that Valerien Ismael had left the club after just seven months in charge at The Hawthorns, having dropped to sixth in the table after a run of just one win in seven Championship games.

A number of names have emerged as prospective replacements, including Steve Bruce, but the appointment of Gourlay as the club’s new CEO yesterday has seen Terry touted as a potential option by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Could this bring John Terry to the table in terms of a potential new #WBA manager? https://t.co/CONOz9dnhj — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) February 2, 2022

Gourlay spent 10 years at Chelsea, including five years as the west London club’s CEO, during the period at which Terry was a key player and leader at Stamford Bridge.

The former England defender joined Albion’s rivals Aston Villa after leaving Chelsea and became a coach at the club during Dean Smith’s tenure, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League and establish themselves in the top flight.

He left Villa Park in the summer to focus on making his first step into first-team management but has yet to take a job.

The Verdict

Given his links to Villa and his lack of experience, you feel many Albion fans will be hoping that Crook’s tip over Terry becoming a candidate to replace Ismael are wide of the mark.

The 41-year-old clearly deserves credit for helping the Villa Park outfit achieve what they did under Smith but it would still be a risk massive risk to give him his first job in first team management right now.

Given we are heading into the final few months of the season and the Baggies are eight points back from the automatic promotion places, they need a readymade appointment that can have a near-instant impact.

Should they look to Terry, there could well be a teething period where he finds his feet as a manager and Albion simply don’t have the luxury of that sort of time this term.

It would be a shock were the former England captain to take charge but the appointment of the new CEO does make it a move you wouldn’t rule out completely.

