With just one win in his first eight games as manager of Birmingham City, Wayne Rooney is having a tough start to life back in England.

The 38-year-old has seen his new side slide down the Championship standings from sixth when he arrived in October to 15th where they currently sit, and it has left some supporters wondering why John Eustace was let go of in the first place in favour of the former England international.

Rooney blasted his squad following a drab goalless draw against Rotherham United this past weekend, and it suggests that changes are on the horizon ahead of the January transfer window at the start of 2024.

How much money Rooney will have to spend is not yet apparent, and Birmingham - despite the Tom Wagner takeover over the summer - are still having to work within the EFL's profit & sustainability regulations after the losses accumulated by their Far East ownership, so there may not be a mountain of cash to spend.

And City have been linked with a player who would not cost them an awful lot of money, as Football Insider claim that they are one of three clubs who are readying an offer for former Arsenal left-back Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill.

Who is Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill?

The 27-year-old is currently plying his trade out in Hungary with Puskas Akademia, and alongside Birmingham, two MLS outfits in the form of Toronto and Philadelphia Union are also planning on making a play for the ex-Arsenal man.

He has featured 13 times in the Hungarian top flight, with his club currently sitting in fifth position out of 12 teams, and that is in addition to his 21 appearances and three assists during the 2022-23 campaign.

And if Birmingham were to succeed in landing his signature, then he would likely provide competition for Lee Buchanan and Emmanuel Longelo at left-back, although Cody Drameh has also filled in in that position.

Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill v Emmanuel Longelo League Stats Comparison Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill (As Of November 11, 2023) Lee Buchanan (As Of December 6, 2023 Appearances 11 10 Goals 0 0 Assists 0 0 Yellow Cards 4 2 (1 red card) Touches Per Game 62.8 72.9 Key Passes Per Game 1.2 0.5 Pass Accuracy 77% 73% Interceptions Per Game 0.5 1.1 Tackles Per Game 1.2 2.4 Balls Recovered Per Game 5.8 5.2 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.5 0.4 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.1 2.3 Stats provided by Sofascore

Ormonde-Ottewill started his career off by coming through the Arsenal academy, but he failed to make an appearance at first-team level for the Gunners and was released at the age of 19 in 2015, subsequently joining Swindon Town of League One.

The defender moved to the Netherlands in 2017 after two years with the Robins, joining Helmond Sport of the second tier, but played just once because of injuries and moved on to Dordrecht a year later, where he found more fitness and regular game-time by featuring 57 times in a season-and-a-half.

Signing for Excelsior in January 2020, initially on loan, Ormonde-Ottewill played regularly in the Eerste Divisie for them for two-and-a-half years until his departure last summer, where he then moved over to Hungary to play for Puskas.

What is Brandon Ormonde-Ottewill's contract situation?

It appears though that Ormonde-Ottewill could earn a move back to England with Birmingham, although competition from across the Atlantic Ocean could end up being potentially a more attractive move instead for him.

And clubs can approach for his services from January onwards on a pre-contract basis because his contract over in Hungary expires in the summer of 2024.

Should Birmingham not want to wait to bring him in until the summer though, it's likely that Ormonde-Ottewill's current club would accept a reduced fee for his services instead of losing him for absolutely nothing.