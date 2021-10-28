Fulham man declares interest in Charlton Athletic vacancy

Former Portugal international footballer Luis Boa Morte has expressed an interest in becoming Charlton Athletic’s new manager, according to Wales Online.

The 44-year-old is perhaps best known for his long stint at Fulham as a player after joining the Cottagers following stints at Arsenal and Southampton.

Boa Morte spent seven years at the London club before moving on to West Ham United, but in more recent years he has been an assistant coach to Marco Silva at both Everton and now Fulham.

He has little managerial experience at a senior level, with a stint at Portuguese third-tier side Sintrense being the only club on his CV, however he has also managed Sporting Lisbon’s under-19’s and Portimonense’s under-23 side before he then became assistant manager of Israel’s Maccabi Haifa in 2019.

Boa Morte has apparently also expressed an interest in the vacant Cardiff City job in the Championship, so it looks as though he is keen to make his mark in senior management after being a number two for a number of years.

Charlton are seeking a replacement for Nigel Adkins, who they sacked last week after just seven months in charge of the Addicks after he left them in 22nd position in League One, with former player Johnnie Jackson taking over in the interim.

The Verdict

Charlton have tried going down the experienced EFL manager route in Adkins and it hasn’t worked out for them this season – but would Boa Morte be too much of a risk?

Obviously assistant coaches have to start somewhere if they want to be managers of a senior club, but Boa Morte may be too big of a risk to consider at this stage.

Jackson could also be a risk if the club lean towards him but at least the Charlton hierarchy will know in a few games time if the players are fighting for him, whereas bringing someone like Boa Morte in who has very little experience in management may be the wrong move.

Everyone’s got to start somewhere though and Charlton would be a good club for Boa Morte to sink his teeth in to he just might not be the right fit right now for the Addicks.