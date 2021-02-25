Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea stars feature: 5 players Blackburn Rovers have suffered the most damage from

There are always certain players that clubs will wish they didn’t have to play against.

For some reason, some individuals just seem to like playing against a particular club, and can often be relied on to make an impact of one form or another in those games.

Sadly for Blackburn Rovers, they are no different, and there are some players who can often be expected to make a big impact when they come up against the Lancashire club.

But just which players might Blackburn dread coming up against more than any others?

Here, in order to find out, we’ve taken a look at the five players who have enjoyed the most individual success against the Canaries, based on Transfermarkt’s records for those who scored the most goals and provided the most assists in games with the Ewood Park outfit.

5. Frank Lampard

Even from midfield, a player with Frank Lampard’s attacking ability was always going to make an impact in 28 games against a club, the number he played against Rovers.

In that time, Chelsea’s record goalscorer netted on ten occasions against Blackburn – nine of those coming for the Stamford Bridge side – while also providing five assists.

4. Alan Shearer

He may have done so much to help bring the Premier League title to Blackburn in 1994/95, but Shearer would also return to haunt Rovers plenty of times during his career.

In 16 games against the Ewood Park club, Shearer scored ten times, also providing one assist, with all coming following his departure from Blackburn to join boyhood club Newcastle.

3. Nicolas Anelka

While he may have changed clubs on a number of occasions during his career, even moving in and out of English football, Anelka never seemed to lose his scoring touch against Rovers.

In total, the Frenchman would score 12 goals in 16 appearances against Blackburn while representing five different clubs – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bolton and Chelsea.

2. Emile Heskey

Heskey was never the most prolific of strikers – and his goals ratio here does reflect that – but the number of games he played against Rovers has helped him to a place on this list.

In 35 games against the Ewood Park, Heskey found the net on 13 occasions, which in fairness to the former England international, is at least six more goals than he netted against any other opposition.

1. Robin Van Persie

Like Heskey, Van Persie scored 13 goals in the games he played against Blackburn, which is also more than he scored against any other club.

However, the Dutchman didn’t need anywhere near as many games to reach that tally, with the striker scoring all of those goals during his time at Arsenal.

The standout performance for the now retired striker was a hat-trick in Arsenal’s 7-1 thrashing of Rovers in 2012, as the Lancashire club plummeted to relegation from the Premier League.