“Evolving situation” as Fulham join Newcastle and West Ham in race for Man Utd player

Championship title winners Fulham have joined Newcastle United and West Ham United in the race for out-of-contract Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.



A product of the Premier League giants’ academy system, Lingard’s long spell at Old Trafford is set to come to an end this summer.

The 29-year-old has been out of favour under Ralf Rangnick but leaves the club with 35 goals and 21 assists in his 232 appearances for the Red Devils.

Unsurprisingly, it seems the 32-cap England international will not be short of suitors.

Newcastle and West Ham are understood to have shown an interest while Galetti has now revealed that Fulham are following the player closely as Marco Silva looks to bolster his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

The Whites’ potential pursuit of Lingard is said to be an “evolving situation”.

Though they’ve already clinched promotion and the Championship title, Fulham could still have a say in who goes up alongside them as the final day sees them travel to Bramall Lane to face a Sheffield United side yet to secure a top-six finish.

The Verdict

What a signing this would be for Fulham.

They’ve struggled to establish themselves in the Premier League in recent years – having been relegated at the first time of asking following their last two promotions – and adding this sort of quality would be a step towards changing that.

Lingard’s United career has petered out but he showed while on loan at West Ham last season just what a fantastic player he is – scoring nine times and adding five assists in 16 appearances.

Beating the Hammers and Newcastle to the signing looks a tough ask but it would be a real statement of intent if they could.

