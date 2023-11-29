Highlights Everton and Crystal Palace are interested in Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer for the upcoming January transfer window.

McAteer has emerged as a key player for Leicester in the Championship, scoring five goals in 12 appearances this season.

Leicester are keen to secure a new contract for the 22-year-old amid that interest, with his current deal set to expire in 2025.

Leicester City winger Kasey McAteer is attracting interest from the Premier League ahead of the January transfer window.

That's according to a report from Football Transfers, who say that Everton and Crystal Palace are both interested in the 22-year-old.

How has McAteer's career gone so far?

Having come through the youth ranks at Leicester, McAteer made a handful of appearances for the Foxes senior side in the last two seasons.

During that period, he also had spells out on loan in League Two, with Forest Green Rovers and AFC Wimbledon respectively.

This season though, the winger has emerged as a key man for Leicester in the Championship, as they look to win an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Since the start of the current campaign, McAteer has scored five goals in 12 appearances in all competitions for Enzo Maresca's side, despite being hampered by injury recently.

Now it seems as though that form from the 22-year-old, is already starting to attract plenty of interest from the top-flight of English football, ahead of the January window.

Could McAteer leave Leicester City in January?

According to this latest update from Football Transfers, both Everton and Crystal Palace are watching McAteer, as they consider a possible move for the 22-year-old in January.

It is thought that both clubs are keen to add to their options out wide when the market reopens, and have identified McAteer as a potential option to fill that role.

There is also a suggestion that if he is to move, McAteer would be reluctant to go to a club facing the prospect of relegation to the Championship, as he wants to be certain of top-flight football.

Everton are currently 19th in the Premier League, five points from safety, following their recent ten-point deduction.

For their part, Palace are 13th in the top-flight standings, ten points clear of the bottom three.

The report also goes on to state that McAteer is enjoying competing for promotion this season with Leicester, which means a move in the summer could also be more of a potential outcome.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played Points 1st Leicester 17 42 2nd Ipswich 17 39 3rd West Brom 18 32 4th Leeds 17 32 As of 29th November 2023

As things stand, there is a year-and-a-half remaining on the winger's current contract with Leicester, securing his future at The King Power Stadium until the end of the 2024/25 season.

It is also reported Leicester are hopeful of extending his deal with the club beyond that point, amid this interest from elsewhere.

Would McAteer be a good signing for Everton or Crystal Palace?

It does feel as though signing McAteer would be a good piece of business for one of these sides.

Admittedly, the winger is still at the early stages of his career, and does not have a great deal of senior experience, so it will be a big ask for him to step up to the Premier League.

Related Man City’s Leicester City transfer plan could give Foxes huge promotion boost FLW looks at recent reports Pep Guardiola could do his old friend Enzo Maresca a big favour in January.

Even so, his showings for Leicester so far this season highlight how good he can be at what is an already high level, meaning he could be a useful asset as he continues to improve the further he goes in his career.

With that in mind, it would make sense for one of these sides to move quickly and secure his services in January or next summer, before another team beats them to it.