‘Everywhere tonight’, ‘Nailed on MOTM’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans impressed by summer signing v Luton

Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 with Luton Town last night despite playing with 10 men for nearly half an hour and many fans have been left impressed by the performance of James Garner.

The Manchester United loanee was excellent in the second half of last season but has struggled to have as much of an impact since rejoining in the summer, though he was back in the starting XI last night and made the most of his chance.

With Jack Colback forced to fill in at right-back, Garner was paired with 21-year-old Braian Ojeda in holding midfield and produced a tireless display.

The midfielder was composed in possession, connecting with 88% of his passes and making two key passes (Sofascore), while he was constantly looking to break up opposition play.

With Colback now set to miss the next game due to suspension after being sent off, Garner looks set to reprise his role against West Bromwich Albion on Friday and perhaps beyond if he continues to impress.

It was far from the most exciting evening of Steve Cooper’s tenure last night but it was a gritty performance from the hosts at the City Ground and the Man United loanee’s display has proven a talking point.

