‘Everywhere tonight’, ‘Nailed on MOTM’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans impressed by summer signing v Luton

Nottingham Forest drew 0-0 with Luton Town last night despite playing with 10 men for nearly half an hour and many fans have been left impressed by the performance of James Garner.

The Manchester United loanee was excellent in the second half of last season but has struggled to have as much of an impact since rejoining in the summer, though he was back in the starting XI last night and made the most of his chance.

With Jack Colback forced to fill in at right-back, Garner was paired with 21-year-old Braian Ojeda in holding midfield and produced a tireless display.

The midfielder was composed in possession, connecting with 88% of his passes and making two key passes (Sofascore), while he was constantly looking to break up opposition play.

With Colback now set to miss the next game due to suspension after being sent off, Garner looks set to reprise his role against West Bromwich Albion on Friday and perhaps beyond if he continues to impress.

It was far from the most exciting evening of Steve Cooper’s tenure last night but it was a gritty performance from the hosts at the City Ground and the Man United loanee’s display has proven a talking point.

Read the reaction of many Forest fans here:

Awful Ref today. Should have had a penalty. Solid at the back, Garner played really well Samba amazing. Any other time we would have lost after going down to 10 men so good point in the end. COYR #NFFC — Em C 💙😷 (@Colt_Em) November 23, 2021

Garner was everywhere tonight best game this season, ref nothing needs to be said. One of those nights. #nffc — Higher Self (@WeAreHigherSelf) November 23, 2021

Thought garner had a very good game today as well … worked very hard and probably my MOM after samba #nffc — Jordan Hooley (@JordanHooley3) November 23, 2021

Nice to see us battle for a point there. Jimmy Garner was nailed on MOM for me but might just have to give it to Samba for the pen save and the save right at the end. We look to West Brom on Friday night. #nffc — Jack (@Gittinsssssssss) November 23, 2021

Good effort with 10. Yet frustrating too. Samba imperious. Worrall, Garner, McK & Ojeda were brill. Johnson bullied by Mpanza and went in his shell. Taylor the epitome of a donkey. Good to see them all fight though once the red. Need to stop the petulance though.#NFFC — Steve Stone's Mullet (@RedDogCam) November 23, 2021

James Garner has been our best player today #nffc — dom (@NFFCDom_) November 23, 2021

Garner looking lively again tonight. Himself, Ojeda and Zinckernagel all attempting shots from outside the box already, we’re looking confident. #NFFC 🔴🌳 — Callum Castel-Nuovo (@callumcasteln) November 23, 2021