‘Everything you’d look for in a young striker’ – Norwich City plot move for Championship man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City are considering a summer move for Bristol City’s Saikou Janneh, according to reports from The Sun.

The 21-year-old has emerged as a top talent at the Championship club after a thoroughly impressive loan spell with Torquay United where he scored 16 goals in 28 appearances for the club.

The 21-year-old is now breaking through into City’s first team fold, leading to reported interest from Watford, Brighton and the Canaries.

But is Janneh ready for a move to Carrow Road?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ben Wignall I’m not convinced that Janneh is needed at Carrow Road. If he was a teenager then I could perhaps understand this a bit more but Janneh is 21 years old now and has barely had a sniff of senior football since 2019, when he had a prolific loan spell at non-league Torquay United. He was on loan at Newport County earlier in the season but was sparingly used, however Nigel Pearson has clearly wanted to have a little look at him in the last few Robins’ games before he decides what to do with him next season. I could see a League One loan being a good fit for Janneh next season but talk of a move to a Premier League club is very premature in my eyes.

Are these 17 facts about Norwich City's club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Norwich City originally had a fox on the badge True False

Jordan Rushworth This would be a signing that you feel would be made with more of an eye on the future, rather than being someone who Norwich feel could make a major influence for them next term. Janneh has certainly been able to show some promising signs that he could develop into a quality forward over the next few years. However, he is still quite raw in terms of his ability and has not had much first-team experience in the Championship having only been handed a few appearances by Bristol City. Having said that, there is plenty to like about the 21-year-old, and if Norwich bring him in this summer then they could potentially loan him out and get him some regular football. It would be mainly a low-risk sort of signing that could pay off and prove to be a potential bargain deal if he does go on to fulfill his potential. So it is definitely worthwhile making it happen. Ned Holmes This could be a shrewd bit of business from Norwich. Their recruitment has, for the most part, been brilliant in recent years and it seems they feel Janneh represents an opportunity to strike once again. You can see why, the 21-year-old striker tore it up when out on loan in non-league and seems to have everything you’d look for in a young striker. He’s still raw but the Canaries can afford to be patient with him, with both Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah already at the club. Pinching him from the Robins could turn out to be a move that pays off for them.