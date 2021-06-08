‘Everything went wrong’ – Marcus Maddison makes admission over his spell with Bolton Wanderers

Former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Marcus Maddison has opened up on his stint with the club during an interview with Sport Bible.

The then Charlton Athletic player joined the Trotters on loan back in February this year and went on to play just 10 times for the club as they achieved promotion back to Sky Bet League One at the first attempt.

Maddison then left the club back in mid April as Bolton chose to cut the loan spell short amidst concerns over the player’s mental welfare as he stayed in a hotel.

Now, the 27-year-old has spoken honestly about the short spell he spent with Wanderers, as he stated the following:

“It just felt like everything went wrong for me at Bolton.

“From the minute I joined, I went to put my TV up in the bedroom and the TV fell and smashed. In my first game, I got a red card in 10 minutes. And I also crashed my car.

“Just loads of different things. It just kept going wrong and wrong and wrong. I’m away from home, in a hotel room, seven days a week. Can I be bothered with this? I wasn’t playing or enjoying myself. I didn’t want to be there.

“It got to a point where I didn’t care what they said. I said to my agent that I don’t care whether they allow me to go or they fire me, I’m going. I’ve had enough. But luckily [manager] Ian Evatt and the owner were very understanding. They rang me as I was driving home. So I’m glad they understood, but I was leaving regardless.”

The attacking midfielder now plies his trade for Spalding United in the Northern Premier League Division One South East, with the player having now seemingly turned his back on professional football altogether.

Maddison largely made his name at Peterborough United where he scored 62 goals and assisted 92 as he earnt a move to Hull City before then going on to play for Charlton over a period of just half a season.

The Verdict

I speak for many people when I say that Maddison has set a great example to plenty of people who are involved in football, as he has put his mental health first over continuing professionally.

He should be applauded for being so open on the subject and he is setting a very good example to those of us who suffer in silence.

There’s no doubting that he still has the talent to play professionally but it is clear that he needs some time away from the game for now so that he can get some enjoyment out of playing football again.

I wish him all the best for the future and hope that he can find happiness again away from the pro game.