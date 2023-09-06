Highlights The summer transfer saga surrounding Ross Stewart's move from Sunderland to Southampton has finally concluded.

One of the most notable EFL transfer sagas of the summer came to a conclusion on deadline day last Friday when Sunderland striker Ross Stewart finally moved on from the Stadium of Light.

The striker's contract situation was no secret as he had just one year to go on Wearside going into the 2023-24 season, but there was a failure to agree terms with the 27-year-old in order to extend his stay in the North East.

And despite having plenty of admirers across the country as well as north of the border, Stewart has headed to Southampton, who he has joined for an initial £8 million with a potential further £4 million in add-ons.

Stewart is not expected to be fit to play immediately for Southampton after the international break as he continues his recovery from an achilles injury which occurred in January, but his 11 goals in 15 appearances last season brings hope that he can help fire the Saints back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

What do Southampton fans think of Ross Stewart's arrival?

Stewart was the main arrival that Southampton supporters were expecting and FLW's Saints fan pundit Martin Sanders is incredibly excited to see the Scotland international in action.

"Ross Stewart is someone I'm really excited by," Martin said when speaking to Football League World.

"I think he'll be a really good addition - he scored 40 goals in 81 games for Sunderland, so he's a proven striker, he's powerful, he's fast, strong, he's everything we need right now.

"I think we're delighted to have him, it's a shame he's not fit yet, I'm not sure how far away he is from being fit and I think that's why we've retained (Che) Adams because he's not quite ready."

Is a £12 million deal for Ross Stewart a good signing for Southampton?

Whilst Stewart clearly knows where the back of the net is, there also has to be some doubt over what he can achieve after a very serious injury.

A ruptured achilles is no joke and it is an injury that leaves many out of action for over six months and normally longer, and it is also one that can make a player lose a bit of pace in the fear that it could go once again.

Stewart isn't the fastest player but he certainly isn't slow either, it is his penalty box prowess though which should suit him well at Southampton.

Russell Martin likes his side to build up play intricately and lots of goals will come from moves that are worked into the box with passes and crosses rather than goals on the counter attack where a quicker player would be preferred.

That means Stewart, if he recovers fully from his achilles issue, should fit right in at St Mary's Stadium, but for a player that missed most of last season and has only played 13 times at Championship level before, a potential fee of £12 million is always going to be questioned - it won't be however if he fires the south coast outfit to promotion.