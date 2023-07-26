Everton are keen to bolster their forward line this summer with the addition of Leeds United forward Willy Gnonto.

There weren't many positives to come out of last season for the Whites, but one of the shining lights was the emergence of Gnonto.

The Italian signed for the Whites from Swiss side FC Zurich on transfer deadline day last summer for a fee of just £3.8million, according to The Daily Mail.

The forward had been capped by the Italian national team already at the age of just 18, and became their youngest ever scorer after scoring against Germany.

Gnonto linked up with the Under-21 side at first, but eventually broke into the first-team to become a fan favourite, becoming a bright spark in an otherwise dull season.

He didn't start regularly forJesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, and Sam Allardyce last season, but picked up four goals and four assists from 28 games in his first season at Premier League level, with only 14 starts within that in the top-flight as well.

Those performances caught the attention of many sides across Europe; however, Everton are said to be the most interested in the 19-year-old's signature.

What's the latest on Everton's pursuit of Leeds United's Willy Gnonto?

It was reported earlier in the month that Everton had tabled an opening offer of £15million to sign Gnonto from Leeds, but the bid was knocked back swiftly by the West Yorkshire outfit.

Since then, Everton have confirmed the signing of Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma on loan for the season, which may have handed a boost to Leeds and their chances of retaining Gnonto this summer.

Danjuma operates in the same forward positions as Gnonto: as a striker or winger - predominantly on the left side, which gives Leeds renewed hope that the Toffees have moved on to other targets. Of course, Sean Dyche's side may be in for other attacking options, but Leeds will be hoping this is the end of the Gnonto to Everton saga.

Could Leeds keep Gnonto?

Phil Hay of The Athletic has also outlined earlier in the summer that Leeds are intent on keeping the Italian for their promotion push in the Championship, he said: "His performances latterly were flat and off the boil but Gnonto was a revelation generally and a surprise package after arriving on deadline day last September from Switzerland’s FC Zurich. Lots of clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old, including several back home in Italy, and his value has risen sharply but Leeds will fight to cling onto him. At his best, he has the attributes to be a cut above in the EFL."

This has been supported by Graham Smyth of the Yorkshire Evening Post. Smyth is reporting that Gnonto has not pushed for a move since returning for pre-season: "Gnonto is making no attempt to force his way out of Elland Road despite the transfer noise surrounding the teenager.

"Gnonto is on the radar of Premier League Everton and Leeds have already knocked back one bid for their Italian international, but a move to Goodison would appear to make less sense than a return to Serie A or a side more likely to achieve mid-table comfort in the English top flight.

"He is now back training and has shown no signs of a burning desire to leave."

What is Gnonto's valuation?

However, fresh claims have emerged since regarding the Italian's immediate future at Leeds, with Everton now reportedly leading the race to sign the starlet during the current transfer window, according to Football Insider.

They claim a move is "inevitable" and Pete O'Rourke has explained that "Gnonto does not have a loan relegation release clause in his contract, with similar agreements already seeing the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca leave the club temporarily."

Leeds are well protected, considering Gnonto still have a four-year deal at Elland Road. However, in the most recent update Football Insider are now reporting that the Toffees are currently edging ahead of Italian giants Napoli for the Italian winger.

It is thought that Leeds are reportedly holding out for a figure close to £20 million in order to agree to sell Gnonto, and Everton will have to increase their £15 million offer if they are keen to seal the deal for the Italian international.