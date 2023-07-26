Highlights Sam Gallagher's future at Blackburn Rovers is uncertain as Coventry City and Stoke City show interest, but the clubs are unwilling to meet the £5 million valuation.

Blackburn may consider selling Gallagher to ease financial concerns and offset the departure of other key players, but losing him would leave them lacking in attacking options.

While Gallagher has proven himself at the Championship level, there are doubts about his worth at £5 million, and Stoke may turn to him if they miss out on their top target, Ross Stewart.

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club.

Gallagher scored seven goals and provided three assists in 39 appearances for Rovers last season as they missed out on the Championship play-offs on goal difference.

The 27-year-old is in his second spell with Blackburn, having initially joined the club on loan from Southampton in August 2016 before returning to Ewood Park on a permanent basis in July 2019 for a fee of around £5 million.

Gallagher signed a new contract with Rovers last January to keep him at the club until June 2024, with the option of a further year, but his time in Lancashire could be coming to an end as he is reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere.

What is the latest on Sam Gallagher's Blackburn Rovers future?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Coventry City and Stoke City are both keen on Gallagher.

However, Rovers are demanding "around £5 million" for Gallagher and that is proving to be a stumbling block, with the Sky Blues and the Potters both unwilling to meet his valuation.

Coventry reached the Championship play-off final last season, but they suffered a huge blow as they lost top scorer Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon earlier this month.

The Sky Blues did receive close to £20 million for Gyokeres, but with Gallagher "deep in a very lucrative contract" with Blackburn, he could be "too expensive", particularly considering that the club have already spent £8 million on Ellis Simms this summer.

Stoke are keeping tabs on Gallagher and they "may return if they are still in the market later in the window", although it seems that Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is their top target.

Potters manager Alex Neil would like to reunite with Stewart after working with him at the Stadium of Light, but Southampton are leading the race for the Scotsman.

Rovers may cash in on Gallagher "if the price is right" and his sale could help to ease their financial concerns after the club's budget was cut by 20 per cent and the owners "introduced a freeze on bringing in any new players", with manager Jon Dahl Tomasson considering quitting.

However, Tomasson will be hugely reluctant to lose Gallagher as star striker Ben Brereton Diaz and Bradley Dack have already departed this summer and the Dane has stressed the importance of bringing in attacking reinforcements.

Will Sam Gallagher leave Blackburn Rovers this summer?

Gallagher's future at Ewood Park looks increasingly uncertain.

Selling Gallagher could be beneficial to Rovers financially, but it would leave them incredibly light in the forward areas and with Tomasson said to be unhappy, losing one of his key players could push him further towards the exit door.

While not a prolific goalscorer, Gallagher has proven his ability at Championship level and his all-round game would be useful for Coventry or Stoke, but there would be question marks over whether he is worth £5 million.

The Potters seem willing to spend big on a striker this summer, so they could turn to Gallagher if they miss out on Stewart, but after signing Simms, it is unlikely the Sky Blues would meet his asking price.