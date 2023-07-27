Ross Stewart is a name that has been the subject of plenty of speculation for quite some time now.

All of last season, despite his injuries, with a contract that expired in 2023, the Scottish forward was linked with club after club after club, with many lining up for what would have been a free transfer.

However, with Sunderland confirming that Stewart was contracted for the 2023/24 season when they announced their retained list at the end of the season, any clubs hoping for a free transfer this summer were left disappointed.

Still, the fact remains that Stewart now once again has only one year remaining on his current deal, and instead of a free transfer, teams are now lining themselves up to snatch him away, and force Sunderland to cash in whilst they still can.

Indeed, below, we've looked at all we know about Stewart's current situation as the new season approaches.

Which clubs are interested in signing Ross Stewart?

First and foremost, at present, we know that there are specific clubs chasing a deal for Stewart.

Indeed, contract talks at Sunderland have seemingly made no progress, and some of the Black Cats' fellow Championship rivals are looking to take advantage.

Clubs are queuing up to sign Stewart from the Black Cats.

Alan Nixon via Patreon reported earlier this month that Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Southampton were all queuing up to land the 26-year-old.

Since then, though, TeessideLive have claimed that Stewart is not in Middlesbrough's plans at present and that the club are not pursuing

Naturally, that leaves just Southampton and Stoke City in the race, unless there are other clubs out there whose interest is as yet unknown.

Which club are leading the race for Stewart's signature?

With both Southampton and Stoke remaining keen, it is the Saints who are said to be leading the race to sign Stewart.

Russell Martin is reportedly looking to bring Stewart to Southampton.

That is according to an update from Alan Nixon this week in which he suggested that the Saints will use the money from player sales to land the Scotsman.

Stoke City and their boss Alex Neil is said to value Stewart at £5 million, and according to Nixon, the Potters will not go beyond that amount.

Of course, there is one potential stumbling block in getting a deal done for Stewart this summer, too - his fitness.

The Scottish forward has been out of action since January, and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has now confirmed that he is set to miss a chunk of the start of the season, too.

Indeed, boss Tony Mowbray has said Stewart has informed him he will not be ready until late September, meaning he could miss as many as eight league matches to start the season.

“I had a conversation with him this morning, and he said late September,” said Mowbray, in an interview with BBC Newcastle, via The Northern Echo.

“Now, that’s him saying that, not the physios, but I’m sure he’s had discussions with the physios about it.

“Generally, when they’re not available to play for me, I don’t spend too much time trying to hurry them back. We focus on the players that we’ve got available.

"But I did see him this morning, and he suggested to me the end of September. That’s when I think he said that he hoped to be back on the grass training and fit to play. So, we’ll see.”

It will certainly be interesting to see if an injury beyond the transfer deadline affects either Southampton or Stoke's interest this summer.