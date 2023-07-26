Highlights Southampton have rejected Liverpool's opening offer of £37 million for 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia, but Liverpool are confident of securing a deal.

Liverpool are expected to come back with an improved offer of £42.5 million (with potential add-ons), still short of Southampton's £50 million valuation.

Lavia could also attract interest from Chelsea, who are still keen on the midfielder and may make a late bid if they fail to secure Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

Southampton are yet to really cash in on anyone of significant value this summer, but their first major sale could be on the horizon.

The likes of Mislav Orsic and Ibrahima Diallo have left permanently, whilst Mohamed Salisu may be on the verge of a £15 million move to Fulham of the Premier League, but that one is not exactly set in stone just yet.

But the most high profile potential exit could be that of 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia, who has created a big impression at the Saints just one year after arriving from Man City.

Despite being part of a side that was eventually relegated to the Championship, Lavia impressed many with his mature performances and because of that, top flight clubs are keen to give him a swift return to the Premier League.

And it appears that a deal could be close between Southampton and a top English club for his services - let's take a look at the latest news about Lavia.

Liverpool bid officially rejected

There has been lots of talk about Lavia and Premier League clubs this summer - Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea have all been reportedly keen and there's also been claims that Man City have also been pondering a move despite their £40 million buyback clause not coming into effect until next year.

The front-runners though are Liverpool, who are in need of reinforcements in the defensive midfield area with Fabinho lined up to depart to Saudi Arabia in a £40 million deal.

Despite that particular transfer stalling, the issues are expected to be ironed out, and Liverpool have officially made their first move of the summer for Lavia.

According to The Athletic, the Reds made an opening offer of £37 million for the teenager, but that was turned down by the Saints.

Reds set to come back with fresh offer as figure revealed

Southampton's valuation has been made clear for weeks - they want £50 million for their prized asset and they seemingly will not budge on that.

Despite an opening offer being turned down, Liverpool are increasingly confident of getting a deal done, per The Athletic, and a follow-up bid is set to land in the near future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool will bump their offer up to £42.5 million in guaranteed money with an extra £2.5 million in potential add-ons - that still falls short of the Saints' valuation but there is a hope that this time it will be accepted.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany claims there's a verbal agreement between Lavia and Liverpool as well, so all that is seemingly left to do is a fee to be agreed.

Chelsea still hold Lavia interest

There could of course be a curve-ball though in the form of other interest that could scupper Liverpool's chances of having a clear passage at Lavia.

Per The Athletic, Chelsea are still firmly interested in Lavia and if they move quick enough they could see him as an alternative for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, who they continue to be priced out of a deal for.

Joe Shields, the man responsible for bringing Lavia to Southampton and who was previously academy recruitment director at Man City when Lavia was there, is now a part of the Chelsea recruitment team and it would be no shock to see a late bid placed by the Blues.