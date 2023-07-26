Highlights Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho's future at the club is uncertain as he has a contract set to expire in under 12 months.

The Foxes have placed a valuation of £10-15 million on Iheanacho's head if they are willing to sell him this summer.

Everton and five other Premier League clubs have shown interest in Iheanacho, while there is also an offer on the table from Saudi Arabia.

Suffering relegation from the Premier League last time out, Leicester City will be aiming to go straight back up when the new Championship campaign gets underway in just over a week.

The Foxes are now under the stewardship of former Manchester City coach Enzo Maresca, as a new era is set to begin at the King Power Stadium, and the Leicester boss will be striving to ensure that his side fly out of the blocks.

Of course, it is difficult for Maresca, and the rest of the staff at the Midlands club, to fully assemble plans going forwards, as it remains to be seen if certain players will remain at the club during this summer transfer window.

There are still several players whose names are being mentioned in association with other clubs and it is difficult to determine if they are in a position where they can keep hold of some important first-teamers who may feature high up on lists of interested parties.

What is the latest on Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho?

One player whose future at the King Power is rather uncertain at this stage is striker Kelechi Iheanacho and it will be interesting to see if the Nigerian forward remains at Leicester beyond the closure of the summer transfer window...

How much is Kelechi Iheanacho worth?

It was stated in a report from Football Insider last week that the Foxes are looking to generate a fee between £10-15 million if they are to allow Iheanacho to depart this summer, although there have been no indications as to whether or not that is a figure that can be met by an interested party.

The summer represents a real final chance for the Foxes to receive a sizeable fee for the Nigeria international, as Iheanacho has a deal at the King Power Stadium that is set to expire in under 12 months' time.

There have been no signs that Iheanacho would pen down a fresh deal if it was presented to him, whilst on the other side of things, there have been no suggestions that the Foxes would offer a new contract to the 26-year-old.

Who is interested in Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho?

According to the aforementioned report from Football Insider that revealed Leicester's price tag, Everton hold an interest in the athletic forward, although they do have other targets.

A report from Football Transfers has suggested that Iheanacho is considered an alternative to major target El Bilal Toure, and with Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers claiming that the Toffees have a deal in place for the 21-year-old, that could scupper plans to sign the Leicester front man.

However, Everton are not the only club that are admirers of the Leicester striker, with an early July update from German journalist Florian Plettenburg, suggesting that there were five Premier League clubs who were asking about Iheanacho.

As well as the interest coming from England's top-flight, Plettenburg claimed that Leicester have an offer on the table from Saudi Arabia for the 26-year-old, as it remains to be seen if further interest surfaces.