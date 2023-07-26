Swansea City have been relatively quiet in the transfer window so far.

The club has made three additions, with Josh Ginnelly, Jerry Yates, and Josh Key all arriving under new manager Michael Duff.

The Swans have also seen some key players from last season depart, and they may not be done yet as the mounting speculation surrounding striker Joel Piroe continues.

Piroe enjoyed another prolific campaign last season, as he scored 20 goals and registered two assists in 45 appearances in all competitions as the Swans finished 10th in the Championship.

Another good season of a decent goal tally in front of goal has now attracted transfer speculation as teams linger to make a move for the Dutchman.

Are Leeds United interested in Joel Piroe?

Leeds United are said to be in the market for a new striker this summer and, according to WalesOnline, the Yorkshire outfit have made contact with the Welsh club over Piroe.

The report states that Leeds have registered their interest in the Dutch forward, but it is said that he isn’t the club’s “primary focus”, as they are currently prioritising signing a wing-back first.

However, Leeds are not the only side keen on the 23-year-old, as Leicester City and Italian side Atalanta are also interested and have both held talks with Swansea.

While Piroe’s former manager Russell Martin is also interested in reuniting with the striker, as his new side Southampton have made an enquiry, although a deal may be complicated due to the issues the two clubs had with the Martin deal, according to WalesOnline.

What is Joel Piroe’s situation at Swansea City?

Piroe joined the Swans in 2021 from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, and in his two years with the Championship club, he has netted 44 goals in 92 appearances.

But the forward is now at a crucial moment in his career, as he is in the final 12 months of his contract at Swansea.

So, unless a new deal is agreed between Piroe and the Swans, which looks unlikely as the forward is unwilling to sign a new contract, then this transfer window is the club’s last realistic chance of selling him for a decent profit.

Only having 12 months on his contract may give people the impression he might be available for a low price this summer, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

It was revealed that Swansea had placed a £20 million valuation on the forward last summer.

Now a year on and only 12 months left on his deal, Swansea haven’t lowered their asking price by much, with the Daily Mail reporting, that the Welsh club are asking for £15 million for Piroe.

It was reported that Swansea were set to hold “crunch talks” with the 23-year-old last week, with his future up in the air and the reported asking price was said to be something on discussion.

There hasn’t been any development in their talks, but with his contract running down and interest in the player high, it seems a move away hasn’t been ruled out as of yet.

Duff will clearly want to retain arguably Swansea’s best player from the last two seasons, but he will know everyone has a price, and if that price is met, it will mean he can reinvest back into his squad for the forthcoming season.