Southampton have a lot of work still to do in the summer transfer window before the 1st September deadline.

A number of first team players have been linked with a move away from the Saints in recent weeks.

The likes of Roméo Lavia and Tino Livramento have both seen speculation surround their future at St. Mary’s.

Another player whose future has been called into question this summer has been James Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old has been with Southampton for 20 years, but relegation to the Championship could see him depart the club for a return to the Premier League.

What is the latest surrounding James Ward-Prowse’s future?

West Ham have stepped up their interest in signing Ward-Prowse this week, with the London club eyeing a move for the Englishman.

The Hammers are looking to replace Declan Rice following his £105 million move to Arsenal earlier in the window.

According to the Daily Mail, a bid worth £25 million has been offered by the Premier League side for the midfielder, as they are also chasing the signing of Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

This has put West Ham in pole position in the race to sign Ward-Prowse, but it is not expected to be a sizable enough offer to convince the Saints of a deal just yet.

Southampton hold a valuation of their talisman that is closer to the £50 million mark, so it remains to be seen if any kind of compromise can be reached between the two clubs.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has spoken about the speculation surrounding the team’s captain.

However, he admitted that much of the situation is out of his hands with Jason Wilcox overseeing the negotiations.

“The transfer window should close before the start of the season – it’s ridiculous in my opinion and certainly not helpful,” said Martin, via the Daily Echo.

“We’re a club that has been relegated and has a lot of talent that people are attracted to, but we’ll prepare as if they will be here because we have to.

“There’s no guarantee that anyone will leave, it’s a lot of work with 27 players or whatever, but we’ll give everyone a chance to get on the pitch.”

Will James Ward-Prowse remain at Southampton?

A knee injury kept Ward-Prowse out of the team’s pre-season friendly against Bournemouth on Tuesday as speculation mounts over his future.

The extent of this injury is unknown though it is believed that the decision was only precautionary.

Lavia featured for 45 minutes amid intense speculation over his future as well, so there are no indications that any transfer developments kept Ward-Prowse out of the side.

However, West Ham may yet return with another offer for the midfielder so his future at St. Mary’s remains unclear.

Southampton’s season gets underway in just over a week’s time, with Martin’s side set to raise the curtain on the season under the Friday night lights.

As things stand, Ward-Prowse could yet feature in that fixture as long as his knee injury doesn’t keep him out of action.

However, with the September deadline looming, Ward-Prowse’s future may lie elsewhere.