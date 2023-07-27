As far as the off-season is concerned, Sheffield Wednesday's immediate return to the Championship has been rocky to date, with a current cloud over the club following on from the controversial departure of popular promotion-winning manager Darren Moore.

And though it has since been confirmed by Wednesday chairman Dejphron Chansiri that Moore's wage and contractual demands were far beyond the club's means, there is nonetheless a feeling of instability as you would expect given such dramatic circumstances.

Former-Watford boss Xisco has since taken the reins, but with just three signings to date in the form of Reece James, Juan Delgado and Ashley Fletcher- the former of whom spent last season on loan in South Yorkshire- it is still hard to say there is too much excitement around Hillsborough as things stand.

Indeed, another Wednesday conundrum had been imposed pertaining to the future of Dom Iorfa, whose status as an Owls player did appear uncertain moving forward amid transfer interest, after he made 32 League Two appearances to aid an eventual return to the second-tier through last season's play-offs.

Transfer interest in Sheffield Wednesday's Dom Iorfa

Clubs have been circling to land Iorfa's signature and according to Alan Nixon's Patreon report, one of those outfits is Preston North End, and losing Iorfa to a direct Championship rival would no doubt come as a significant blow to Sheffield Wednesday ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Preston themselves have been proactive in the window and have recruited domestically for the large part by snapping up Layton Stewart, Will Keane, Calvin Ramsay and Duane Holmes, also from a Championship compatriot in Huddersfield Town.

Alternatively, interest abroad had emerged too through Dinamo Zagreb, which was also disclosed by Nixon earlier this month.

His report stated that the Croatian Champions League regulars were looking to sell one of their players in order to fund a bid for Iorfa, but there has been no further movement and as such, it feels unlikely that the 28-year-old will be moving to the Balkans this summer.

Dom Iorfa's Sheffield Wednesday contract situation

Back in June, Wednesday confirmed that they had activated the one-year extension option that was inserted in Iorfa's deal, which ensures that he is under contract until next summer.

However, it does run the risk of losing him for nothing in a year's time, and this factor has unsurprisingly prompted the aforementioned interest as it had seemed as though Wednesday could well have been forced into cashing in at one stage.

But, that said, a positive recent update from Xisco has cleared up the speculation surrounding Iorfa's future.

What has Xisco said about Dom Iorfa's Sheffield Wednesday future following Preston interest?

Speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield after his side's pre-season defeat to local rivals Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday evening, Xisco made a reassuring pledge regarding Iorfa's future, having been quizzed on the situation.

"Dominic?" He said. "No, Dominic is important. No, no, no."

"100% Dominic is our player. It is very good for us and right now we are keeping our team."

Although Xisco's unsurprising willingness to keep hold of Iorfa does not mean that he is 100 percent staying at the club, it will no doubt provide some encouragement and, crucially, a sense of clarity, while also clearly evidencing that any suitors will have to try hard to land his signature now.