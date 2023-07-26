Highlights Bristol City values Alex Scott at £25 million and are standing firm on their asking price, as the player still has two years left on his contract.

Wolves' pursuit of Alex Scott is hanging in the balance as they need to sell more players before they can afford the transfer fee.

West Ham United and Bournemouth have also shown interest in Scott, with West Ham currently focused on pursuing James Ward-Prowse instead.

It's no surprise that the Alex Scott saga has rumbled on throughout the summer transfer window.

The Bristol City rising star was always expected to attract Premier League attention after establishing himself as one of the most exciting young players in the Championship over the past few seasons.

Little more than a week out from the start of the 2023/24 campaign - with the Robins set to host Preston North End at Ashton Gate on Saturday 5th August - Scott remains a City player and continues to feature in pre-season games as Nigel Pearson's side ramp up their preparations.

There is still more than a month to go until the transfer window closes, however, so the highly-rated teenager may yet make the move to the Premier League before the summer is done.

With that in mind, here's everything we know about the situation right now.

What is Alex Scott worth?

City have stood firm by their £25 million valuation of the midfielder throughout the window and it seems that figure will have to be paid to prize him away from Ashton Gate.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier in the summer that the valuation had been putting many of the interested clubs off but in recent weeks we have seen more movement.

What is Alex Scott's contract situation at Bristol City?

The Robins are so determined to stick to their asking price because they know the quality of player they have but also as he still has two years left on the contract he signed in August 2021.

Owner Steve Lansdown indicated previously that new terms had been offered to Scott but, unsurprisingly, there has been nothing since to suggest that he is open to putting pen to paper on such a deal.

What is the latest with Wolves pursuit of Alex Scott?

Last week, Football Insider reported that Wolves were closing in on Scott after seeing their first two offers - worth £18 million and £20 million - rejected this summer.

The Molineux outfit were said to be readying a third bid as they looked to make the 19-year-old their third signing of the current window having been long-term admirers.

However, the Express&Star claimed yesterday that their move for Scott is now hanging in the balance as they need to sell more players before it is financially viable.

The sales of five players, including Rubin Neves and Nathan Collins, has helped them balance the books but they remain under financial pressure and they're not currently in the position to stump up the cash needed.

What is the latest with West Ham's pursuit of Alex Scott?

Wolves' current situation would seem to open the door to the other clubs in pursuit, including West Ham United.

As per Football Insider, the Hammers were thought to be in a strong position to sign the midfielder earlier in July but such a move is yet to materialise.

The Daily Mail has reported that contact had been made to feel out a potential deal while they weighed up an offer but as of yet nothing has been tabled.

They're not short of cash after the £105 million sale of Declan Rice but it seems the pursuit of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton is currently seen as a higher priority.

Who else is keen?

Bournemouth are another of the clubs that have had a bid rejected and FLW revealed in mid-July that they still considered themselves to be in the race and were readying a second offer, which is yet to be made.

Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that Leeds United's relegation ended their hopes of landing the City midfielder while transfer insider Dean Jones has suggested Tottenham are not likely to make a move for him this summer.