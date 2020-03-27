Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Everything’, ‘The togetherness’ – Many West Brom fans namecheck what makes them proud to be a Baggie

Published

4 mins ago

on

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

West Bromwich Albion currently sit second place in the Championship standings, with Slaven Bilic having guided his side to a increasingly probable return to the Premier League after missing out in cruel circumstances last term. 

Baggies fans will have been greatly encouraged by what they have seen from their team so far, with the Midlands club having played some exciting attacking football which has created a real feel-good atmosphere around the Hawthorns this season.

QUIZ: Today’s higher or lower West Brom quiz – Can you score 15 out of 15? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15

Jeff Astle scored 174 goals for West Brom, did Cyrille Regis score more or less?

At present the campaign has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak, meaning that all EFL fixtures are suspended until the 30th April at the earliest, thus leaving many wondering whether the season will be voided all together.

In a more light hearted post earlier today, the club’s official Twitter account asked supporters of the club what made them proud to be a Baggie, with many of the Hawthorns faithful naturally responding in their droves earlier today via social media.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Everything’, ‘The togetherness’ – Many West Brom fans namecheck what makes them proud to be a Baggie

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: