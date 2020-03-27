‘Everything’, ‘The togetherness’ – Many West Brom fans namecheck what makes them proud to be a Baggie

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

West Bromwich Albion currently sit second place in the Championship standings, with Slaven Bilic having guided his side to a increasingly probable return to the Premier League after missing out in cruel circumstances last term.

Baggies fans will have been greatly encouraged by what they have seen from their team so far, with the Midlands club having played some exciting attacking football which has created a real feel-good atmosphere around the Hawthorns this season.

At present the campaign has been put on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak, meaning that all EFL fixtures are suspended until the 30th April at the earliest, thus leaving many wondering whether the season will be voided all together.

In a more light hearted post earlier today, the club’s official Twitter account asked supporters of the club what made them proud to be a Baggie, with many of the Hawthorns faithful naturally responding in their droves earlier today via social media.

The way you have looked after my family. Forever grateful. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wjH8FAF7hW — Gemma (@Gemmabaggies) March 27, 2020

Everything. The friends & memories I’ve had will last a lifetime, this club means everything to all of us 💙 #wba — Sarah 💋 (@sarah_WBAx) March 27, 2020

The community the club has built and helped, including the work of @WBAFoundation too 💙 and the many incredible experiences I’ve been able to have in my life through football, the club and the people I’ve met along the way 🤍 — hannah 🏳️‍🌈 (@Hannanar) March 27, 2020

The togetherness and family feeling throughout the club. Shows how football can bring the community together — Tom WBA (@wbafc_tom) March 27, 2020

The togetherness between Slaven, the players and us fans, it’s special. Proud to be a Baggie and apart of the Albion family. 💙 — Owen (@Owen_Wba_) March 27, 2020

Our commitment to equality, embracing diversity and promoting inclusion. This is a club for EVERYONE 💙🤍#WBA | #AlbionFamily pic.twitter.com/UJ3HudRXVp — Proud Baggies (@WBALGBT) March 27, 2020

The way we appreciate and celebrate our past legends as if they are still with us 🙌 — Chad Colesby (@CColesby) March 27, 2020

The history — Jack (@Jack94343475) March 27, 2020

The people that work there. From the coaching staff, the players, the people behind the scenes. There is also more of a community spirit about Albion that you don’t get with your Liverpool’s, your Arsenal’s and clubs like that — daniel (@daniel_wba) March 27, 2020