“Everything that Boro were crying out for” – Middlesbrough fan pundit names stand out player from 1-1 draw v West Brom

After missing out on the play-offs on the last day of the 2021/22 campaign, Chris Wilder has been keen to develop his Middlesbrough squad so they can go a step further this year.

The Boro boss has made a number of signings this summer in order to do so and although there is some work to still be done, his side were able to host West Brom on the opening day of the season with a refreshed squad.

Despite a tenth minute goal from Isaiah Jones, Boro tried to hold on but after conceding in the 51st minute, came away with a point.

However, we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt if there were any players that stood out in the performance: “Oh my god, Ryan Giles.

“Not to be dramatic but he is everything that Boro were crying out for last season, and more because we didn’t have a left hand side last campaign.

“We were very much lopsided and the majority of our attacks were coming down the right hand side which wasn’t so much of a problem when it was going well, but then we did get found out and I think that right hand side went from being a big part of our game to being a bit of a problem.

“If you stifled Isaiah Jones, Matt Crooks and Anfernee Dijksteel as a trio then you would be able to stifle Middlesbrough so Ryan Giles has given us that balance.

“Some of the deliveries he was putting in against West Brom were perfect, it’s just such a shame that we didn’t see an assist of his because he really should’ve got one with that Watmore chance.

“But yeah he was very, very good against West Brom and I’m really excited to see more of him.”

The Verdict:

The praise for Ryan Giles doesn’t come as much of a surprise given the fact he has given the Boro squad a new lease of life on the left hand side and clearly done very well in doing so.

We’ve seen that the winger has the ability to do well in the Championship already and it seems as though he could have a strong season on loan at the Riverside this year.

Of course there is still work to be done as he looks to add both assists and goals to his own game but after one game, this is a good start for him.

If he can keep up the intensity on the left hand side of the pitch, we could see Chris Wilder’s side causing some problems this year.