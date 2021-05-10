‘Everything Steven Gerrard wants in a full-back’ – Rangers plot move for Middlesbrough man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers are considering a summer move for Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence, according to ESPN.

The 20-year-old looks set for a very bright future in the game after emerging on the first team scene at the Riverside Stadium over the last 18 months.

It’s claimed that Steven Gerrard’s side are rivaling both Wolves and Everton for the right-sided player who has started 24 of his 40 appearances for the Teessiders this term.

So is Djed Spence ready for a move to Ibrox?

The team at FLW have their say…

George Dagless

It’s worth a look.

He’s a good young player and he’s obviously got big potential so I can see why Rangers might be looking at him at the moment.

Is he as good as James Tavernier? Probably not at the moment but the view obviously is to try and have a player in place that can eventually take over from the Gers man and Spence could well do that.

I think Middlesbrough would be realistic about it in the sense that a big enough offer would be worth sanctioning, too, and so we’ll just have to see what exactly happens this summer.

Chris Thorpe

No shocks with this one, Spence is such a bright young prospect and it was only going to be a matter of time before other clubs took note of his talents. It’s interesting that Rangers are in for him though, as James Tavernier is easily their first choice at right back. Perhaps they are anticipating that their skipper could depart this summer and are simply looking at other options is worse comes to worst. The Boro man is everything Steven Gerrard wants in a full back and his age makes him an attractive target but I think it would take a significant offer to convince the Championship side to sell. George Harbey I’m not quite sure what to make of this to be honest. I was a big fan of Spence particularly under Jonathan Woodgate, and he really impressed me in what was really his first full season in the first-team. But the full-back started only 22 times in the Championship this season and failed to really kick on, scoring only one goal and failing to register an assist. He’s still young and there is plenty of room for development, though, and Boro have no reason to cash in this summer as he is under contract for another couple of years yet. Rangers are always going to be linked with potential replacements for James Tavernier, who continues to impress every season. But Spence should remain on Teesside for now, in my view.