It's going to be an intriguing summer at QPR as Gareth Ainsworth looks to lead a rebuild at Loftus Road after seeing the back of some influential figures.

In the boardroom, CEO Les Ferdinand has moved on after eight years in the role with the R's while club captain Stefan Johansen has left after his contract following the mutual termination of his contract.

In both cases, the departures were timely - though many fans have been calling for Ferdinand's head for some time - and the same can be said for Seny Dieng, who looks like he is set to join Championship rivals Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.

Seny Dieng, Middlesbrough latest

Dieng is one of a number of goalkeepers that has been linked with a move to the Riverside as Boro search for a replacement for Zack Steffen, who is back at parent club Manchester City after an impressive loan spell in 2022/23 and looks to be out of their price range at £10 million.

The Teessiders are said to have agreed a long-term deal with free agent shot-stopper Tom Glover but it seems they are keen to add multiple options between the sticks this summer.

The Telegraph's Mike McGrath has reported that Boro have now agreed a deal with the R's for Dieng, who will have a medical and negotiate personal terms in the coming days.

What is Seny Dieng worth?

According to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, the deal agreed between the two Championship clubs is worth around £2 million.

That's a lower fee than was being touted for the 28-year-old when there was talk of a Premier League move a few years ago but it's a fair price given how his stock has fallen since and his current contract situation.

How long is left on Seny Dieng's QPR contract?

Dieng is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at Loftus Road this summer.

The Senegal international first joined the R's in 2016 but signed a new four-year deal in 2020, which is set to expire in the summer of 2024.

Why is it a move that works well for all parties?

That means this represents the last real opportunity for the West London club to be properly compensated for the keeper but beyond financial reasons, this summer is the right time for Dieng to move on.

His form fell away dramatically last season - with his restlessness between the sticks and unpredictable performances a factor in why the R's looked so fragile defensively for a large part of the 2022/23 campaign.

A fresh start looks like the best thing for both parties here. Dieng gets the chance to head to a more settled, promotion-challenging side in the second tier while Ainsworth can draft in a new, calmer, keeper and gets some money for the transfer kitty.

From a Boro perspective, the 28-year-old has proven in past seasons and indeed in the early part of last term that he is a Championship number one and may just need to rediscover his confidence to get back to that level.

Offloading Dieng this summer is the right call and this deal, at £2 million, is one of those that looks set to work for all parties.