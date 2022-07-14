“Everyone will probably be happy with this move” – Cardiff City set to wrap up transfer agreement for West Brom player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City are set to sign West Brom centre-back Cedric Kipre on a season-long loan deal, it has emerged.

It emerged earlier today, via reporter Ian Abrahams, that Kipre was heading for the Hawthorns exit door.

Now it has emerged, via the Express and Star’s Joseph Masi, that Cardiff City is the destination for the central defender.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our writers here at FLW for their thoughts on whether it was a good addition for Cardiff, and whether or not the Baggies should be looking to offload the 25-year-old.

Sam Rourke

This makes sense.

Cardiff could do with adding an element of experience to their backline and Kipre could be a suitable solution.

The player has struggled to get frequent game-time at West Brom since arriving from Wigan but has shown he is more than capable of playing in the second tier so a move away is arguably what he needs to rejuvenate his career.

It’s going to be a completely new-look Cardiff team next term with them being extremely active in the summer transfer window and Kipre looks like he’d be a sensible addition.

With Sean Morrison struggling with injury and Aden Flint departing the club, there is a need to enhance the defensive options available to Steve Morison.

It may take Kipre some time to get up speed given his lack of game-time in recent seasons but he’s a strong, imposing defender who is comfortable on the ball and should adapt to his new surroundings in south Wales if this deal materialises.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Cardiff City players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Heidar Helguson joined Cardiff from QPR - true or false? True False

Alfie Burns

In terms of Cardiff, it’s probably a decent fit as well.

Without disrespecting some of the business the Bluebirds have done this summer, I’m still expecting them to be lower mid-table under Morison.

For that level, Kipre is a good defender in the Championship, which he showed at Wigan with some really fine, commanding defensive performances.

He’s been unfortunate at West Brom with the change in manager, whilst the club’s desire to push for a place back in the Premier League means his limitations are often highlighted.

That’s not going to be the case at Cardiff, which will tick a box for the player himself too.

Everyone will probably be happy with this move.

Toby Wilding

This does look like it ought to be a rather good signing for Cardiff to get done.

Given Sean Morrison is set to be a long term injury absentee, the Bluebirds do look rather short on established central defensive options right now.

The addition of Kipre therefore gives them an important presence in that position, and while things have not worked out for him at West Brom, his past performances for Wigan showed he is more than capable of holding his own in the Championship.

That ought to make this a useful signing for Cardiff, while his struggle for game time at The Hawthorns means it makes sense for West Brom to move him off their budget, and giving him the opportunity to play regularly as he surely wants.

As a result, this looks like a deal that ought to suit all concerned once it has been completed.