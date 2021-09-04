‘Everyone on the outside could see it was difficult’ – 29-year-old opens up on Sheffield Wednesday stint

Sheffield Wednesday was an unhappy place for most of the 2020-21 campaign, with struggles on and off the pitch resulting in the Owls’ relegation from the Championship.

A 12-point deduction which was eventually reduced to six didn’t help matters at the start of the campaign but neither did going through three permanent managers and a long-term caretaker one either.

Darren Moore has ended up steadying the ship through the summer and the club have had a good start to life in League One with a much-changed squad to what ended the previous campaign.

A lot of long-serving high earners are now off the books and when it comes to last year’s recruitment, there wasn’t many successful signings to shout about.

Elias Kachunga was definitely not one of them after arriving from Huddersfield Town – the German played in 27 league matches for Wednesday but failed to find the back of the net.

It was a season of struggle for the 29-year-old, who is now playing for Bolton Wanderers and is set to come up against the Owls later in the campaign and he’s opened up on what went wrong at Hillsborough for him.

“I think everyone on the outside could see it was difficult for everyone, for us as players,” Kachunga said, per the Manchester Evening News.

“They are things that happen in football, I don’t want to look back so much.

“It was an experience for me and I was learning a lot there. I can’t say anything bad about the supporters because I didn’t really get to play in front of them, unfortunately.

“I wish them all the best for the future, except for when we play them later this year, then I hope we get the three points.”

The Verdict

Kachunga probably doesn’t look back on his time at Wednesday with too much fondness – but can you blame him?

On a personal level he didn’t score for the club which was his job as a forward, but also the Owls were in a bit of turmoil off the pitch as well.

Several stories came out throughout the season regarding unpaid wages and that probably effected the mentality of the squad as a whole – it must have been a real unhappy camp at times.

The whole mood at Hillsborough is a much better one nowadays and if Kachunga performed a bit better under Moore at the back end of the 2020-21 season then maybe he would still be a Wednesday player – but it wasn’t to be the case.