‘Everyone knows him as Mr. Norwich’ – Exclusive: Grant Holt discusses future of £30m-rated player linked with Aston Villa and Leeds United move

Former Norwich City striker Grant Holt has suggested Todd Cantwell is unlikely to force a move away from the club this summer despite links to Aston Villa and Leeds United, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

Cantwell has played second fiddle to Emi Buendia for Norwich this term but his role in their successful promotion push should not be underappreciated, with the 23-year-old contributing six goals and six assists from midfield.

The English playmaker’s talents certainly seem to be appreciated by top-flight sides with both Villa and Leeds linked as potential suitors.

Holt, who is now a club ambassador and part of the recruitment team, suggested that as with many of Norwich’s in-demand players, Cantwell will be allowed to leave this summer if a suitable bid is made – with recent reports indicating the Canaries want £30 million for him.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World, the 40-year-old suggested that the midfielder is unlikely to seek out Stuart Webber and force a move away from the club.

“I don’t think we’ll have a scenario where we’ll have people knocking his (Webber’s) door down,” Holt said. “You look at Todd Cantwell. Everyone knows him as Mr. Norwich.

“He’s a kid that played on the grassroots pitches, went up the ladder, and got spotted by Norwich. He comes into the Norwich Community Sports Foundation, comes into the club, into the first team, and then does what he does.

“You look at him after the game the other day. The first thing he wants to do is celebrate with the fans, obviously, there is none there but there were about 50 fans outside. The first thing he does is go out gives them a cheer and a wave. That is what the football club is about.

“It’s a club where you come in and get attached. Look at all the players, myself included, that still live here. My family are still here. I could probably go through a list of players that have stayed here because it’s just a great city to be in and it’s a fantastic football club.”

A product of the club’s academy system, Cantwell joined the Canaries at U10s level and has gone on to make 100 appearances at senior level.

Norwich supporters will be hoping that the midfielder sticks around to make 100 more but with his contract set to expire next summer, you feel it would make sense to accept a £30 million offer should one be made in the upcoming window.

Grant Holt is supporting the nationwide “Your Club Your Kit” competition on behalf of Your Move, Official Communities Supporter of the EFL. To help your local grassroots team and enter the kit competition visit: www.your-move.co.uk/kit