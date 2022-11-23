“Everyone is saying Birmingham were right” – Fan pundit reflects on Jude Bellingham controversy after eye-catching World Cup bow

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jude Bellingham announced himself at the World Cup in style by heading England into the lead against Iran on Monday – with a goal that will have been celebrated particularly hard in certain parts of the West Midlands.

The Birmingham City academy graduate had already established himself as a Blues hero when he left the Championship club aged 17 to join Borussia Dortmund in a big-money move and his departure has done little to lessen the pride that Bluenoses feel when they see him in an England shirt.

He was fantastic in the 6-2 win over Iran and could be central to the Three Lions’ hopes of getting their hands on major tournament silverware for the first time since 1966.

FLW’s Birmingham City fan pundit Tom Oxland believes he can be the difference maker and has revealed his stance on Bellingham’s recent display – even touching on the Blues’ controversial decision to retire his number when he left.

He said: “I’m really, really proud of Jude. I think the whole of Birmingham is absolutely buzzing for him.

“We all know how embarrassing at the time when his shirt was retired but it’s quite funny looking back at it now because everyone is saying Birmingham were right and it’s a really nice feeling.

“I still don’t think we should’ve retired his number, that was probably a bit far, but it’s quite funny now to look back and laugh at but he really did have a huge impact at the club.”

He added: “He could go on to be one of the best midfielders in the world and certainly one of the best midfielders to ever put on an England shirt so I couldn’t be any more proud of the lad and I’m sure I’m not the only person that shares that view.

“I just think it’s onwards and upwards from here. I really do think he could be the difference that sees England take that one step further and maybe win a major trophy.”

England are back in action in Group B on Friday evening as they take on USA.