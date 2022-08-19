“Everyone has a price” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit delivers verdict on 24-year-old’s future at club

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlie Kirk’s future has been a popular topic of debate this summer after the 24-year-old struggled to settle at Charlton Athletic last season.

With three years remaining on his contract the Addicks are under no pressure to sell the winger, and Kirk broke his duck for the Addicks in their 5-1 win over Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday evening.

Ben Garner did not guarantee that Kirk will be a Charlton player beyond the transfer deadline, in his post-match press conference, with Championship clubs able to stump up fees the Addicks would not be able to turn down.

Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming reiterated his stance on Kirk’s place in the squad.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “Ben Garner said in his post-match press conference that everyone has a price, I certainly agree with that, if Blackpool were to come in with a bid that was far in excess of what we bought him for and we could sell him on for a very good profit, then in theory it’s probably something that the club should do.

“But, otherwise I think we really should be looking to keep Charlie Kirk, his performance against Plymouth was fantastic, he’s finally settled in a Charlton shirt and I can’t see him not becoming a key part of our plans going forward.

“He looks like he’s enjoying his football, obviously if a bid comes in and he wants to go, and it matches our valuation, then everyone’s got their price, but I would do everything in our power to keep him.

“Because I think he’s going to be a massive player for us this year.”