“Everyone can see…” – Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom issues Mark Warburton claim ahead of QPR exit

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has claimed that “everyone can see” that outgoing QPR manager Mark Warburton has done a “top job” at the west London club.

The Blades beat Warburton’s side 3-1 last night to move a step closer to the play-offs in what was the R’s boss’ last game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It was confirmed on Thursday that the 59-year-old will leave the Hoops at the end of the season – bringing to an end a three-year spell that has seen him transform them from a side battling at the wrong end of the table to play-off contenders.

A late-season slump means they’ve missed out on the top six but, speaking to FLW after last night’s game, Heckingbottom was full of praise for his contemporary.

“Things can change very quickly,” said the Blades boss. “I think he’s got a lot of appreciation for the job he’s done here.

“It might not feel that way because of where he’s taken the team and them finishing mid-table but he’s overseen a time with cuts in budget and tried to bring new players through.

“He’s done both of those whilst still playing a really good, attractive style of football and from experience, it’s something you really have to prepare for.

“If you take the team lightly, with the attacking players that are in there and the changes he makes within the game, you come unstuck so in my eyes he’s done a top job here and I think everyone can see that.”

Warburton’s final game in charge of the R’s is an away trip to the Swansea.com Stadium to take on Swansea City on the last day of the Championship season while United welcome Fulham to Bramall Lane.

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Heckingbottom on this one.

Warburton has done a phenomenal job at QPR and in many ways has been a victim of his own success.

They finished 18th, 16th and 19th in the three seasons before he took charge so that missing out on the play-offs this term is considered a disappointment highlights how he has raised expectations.

Replacing him is not going to be easy while Warburton shouldn’t be short of suitors in the EFL.