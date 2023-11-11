Highlights Yaser Asprilla sets the record straight, debunking rumors of a move away from Watford FC.

The 19-year-old winger denies claims that he was dropped from the first-team squad and expresses his happiness at Watford.

With Asprilla's commitment to the club confirmed, Watford can focus on their promotion aspirations with their key players intact.

It had been reported that Watford wonderkid Yaser Asprilla was looking for a move away from the club, but in an exclusive interview with the Watford Observer, Asprilla puts the record straight.

The Colombian international has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks, with both Newcastle and Brighton reportedly interested in a move for the wonderkid.

The 19-year-old has made 14 Championship appearances for the Hornets so far this season, but with only five starts, it is no wonder that there were murmurs of a transfer for the tricky winger.

Yaser Asprilla speaks out on Watford FC situation

However, with two goals and one assist in his last four games, the most recent two being starts, the 19-year-old has come on record to say his peace on a move away from the club.

“The stories were all lies,” Asprilla said.

“That is what happens back in Colombia.

"There were stories during the season saying that Bilic had dropped me out of the first-team squad, and that was a lie.

"These rumours that I was unhappy or that I wanted to leave were also all lies.

“I don’t like to speak to the media so I wouldn’t have said those things myself.

"My agent and my family didn’t speak to the press either, because none of us want these kind of rumours going around.

“Of course I am happy to have the chance to say this now. I want to keep going here at Watford.”

The teenager linked up with the Watford first-team at the start of last season and went on to play 39 games in a mixed season for the Hornets as they finished 11th in the Championship, having been relegated from the Premier League in the previous campaign.

It's been somewhat of a disappointing season for Valerien Ismael's side as they currently sit 16th in the Championship, with just four wins from their opening 15 games.

But their form is beginning to pick up, and with two wins from their last four games they are starting to look like a well-oiled unit under Ismael.

The 48-year-old manager joined the club in the summer amidst a heavy rebuild at the club, that saw the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr both leave the club as the Hornets looked to change things around in hopes of promotion back to the Premier League.

With the news of Asprilla wanting to stay, it gives Watford a chance to kick-on with no disruptions, knowing that their best players are fully committed to the project at the club.

The news comes at a good time for the Hornets, who have a tricky set of fixtures coming up, so will need to be at their best if they're to carry on their decent run of form.

A home game against relegation candidates Rotherham is next up for Ismael's side before they face potentially the toughest game of the season away at runaway leaders Leicester City, who will be looking to bounce-back following their shock defeat at the hands of Leeds United.