Alex Neil's decision to swap Stoke City for Sunderland last August was greeted with plenty of shock.

Neil had only been in charge at the Stadium of Light for just over six months, and he had done an outstanding job, leading the Black Cats to promotion from League One through the play-offs.

Sunderland had made a strong start to life back in the Championship under Neil, but he made the move to the bet365 Stadium to replace Michael O'Neill after just five games of the campaign.

Neil had excellent Championship experience with Norwich City and Preston North End, and there was hope that he could be the man to deliver success for the Potters after years of underachievement.

After recording a disappointing 16th-placed finish last season, Stoke made a slow start to this campaign, but it had seemed like they had turned a corner after three consecutive victories over Sunderland, Leeds United and Middlesbrough in October.

However, the Potters' form declined significantly after that, and they suffered their fourth consecutive defeat as they were beaten 1-0 at home by struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, with Anthony Musaba's stoppage time winner sealing all three points for the Owls.

That prompted the board into action, and Neil was sacked on Sunday, bringing his 15-month reign at the club to an end.

The Scotsman leaves Stoke sitting 20th in the Championship table, just two points above the relegation zone, and coach Paul Gallagher will take caretaker charge for the home game against Swansea City on Tuesday night.

Neil's dismissal will no doubt be a talking point among Sunderland supporters, and many on Wearside will have had the same reaction to the news.

Alex Neil may regret leaving Sunderland for Stoke City

After a tough start to life at the bet365 Stadium, Neil was asked last November if he had any regrets about leaving Sunderland for Stoke, and he issued an emphatic response.

"That's an absolutely ridiculous thing to say, really," Neil told the Stoke Sentinel.

"I've got absolutely no regrets about coming here. I came here because there's massive scope, owners that really want the club to do well and will do everything in their power to help you as a manager. They let me make key decisions as to what the next stage of the club is going to look like, and a lot of the time you don't get that type of scope."

Neil's frustration about not being in control of key decisions at Sunderland is likely the reason why he made the move, and his successor at the Stadium of Light, Tony Mowbray, had similar complaints about the Black Cats' transfer policy prior to his sacking last week.

However, Sunderland reached the Championship play-offs last season, and they are currently sitting sixth in the table, so after his departure from Stoke, Neil must surely be looking back and questioning his decision.

Many Sunderland supporters will have felt betrayed by Neil's exit, and while he may not have been entirely happy with the club's transfer strategy, his struggles at Stoke prove that the grass is not always greener elsewhere.

A host of managers have failed to make an impact at Stoke in recent years, and it is evidently a tough club to manage, but there will be little sympathy for Neil among Sunderland fans.