Highlights West Bromwich Albion have struggled to find a reliable and prolific goalscorer in the past five seasons, which has affected their promotion aspirations.

Several strikers, such as Kenneth Zohore and Jordan Hugill, have failed to make an impact or meet expectations during their time at West Brom.

Some players, like Hal Robson-Kanu and Callum Robinson, have had successful spells at the club, but have also experienced dips in form or moved on to other teams.

West Bromwich Albion have not been blessed with a wealth of goalscorers in the past five seasons.

West Brom have searched near and far for a top-class number nine, utilising both foreign and domestic markets to find either a temporary of long-term solution.

The importance of finding a true goalscorer cannot be understated with a dependable strike force often the difference between promotion and mid-table mediocrity - or even a relegation battle.

Championship Table (As it stands w/c October 9th) Team P GD Pts 9 Hull City 11 2 17 10 Southampton 11 -4 17 11 West Brom 11 4 16 12 Swansea City 11 4 16 13 Coventry City 11 4 15 14 Bristol City 11 1 15 15 Millwall 11 -2 15 16 Middlesbrough 11 -1 14

While it is unfair to place all responsibility on the frontman, each player needs to make an impact one way or another as FLW attempts to rank all 11 WBA strikers in the past five seasons.

11 Kenneth Zohore

Signing for a deal worth around £8 million from Cardiff City, according to Wales Online, it proved to be an underwhelming move for both parties as Zohore failed to make an impact in the West Midlands.

The Danish forward, scored three goals in 17 matches during West Brom's promotion campaign in 2020 but failed to make a Premier League appearance, spending a portion of the season on loan at Millwall.

The 29-year-old, meanwhile, made just two cameo appearances in the league in the wake of West Brom's relegation before dropping out of the team altogether, joining home nation side Odense Boldklub in January of this year and has since moved to Polish side Śląsk Wrocław ahead of this season.

10 Jordan Hugill

An experienced Championship asset, Hugill joined West Brom on a season-long loan for the 2021/22 season but ultimately struggled to make an impact under Valérien Ismaël, scoring just once in 20 Championship appearances before returning to parent club Norwich City in January.

The former Preston North End man, however, has found more luck elsewhere with more recent spells at Cardiff City and now Rotherham United proving more fruitful.

9 Josh Maja

While not a slight on his ability, it is impossible to judge Josh Maja solely on his West Brom form after joining this season, despite coming off the back of a promising campaign in France.

The former Sunderland and Stoke City forward arrived after leaving Bordeaux at the end of last term and has made five substitute appearances for the Baggies, showing glimpses of his true quality before suffering an ankle ligament injury last month.

8 Andy Carroll

The former Newcastle United and Liverpool striker joined West Brom on a short-term deal until the end of the season in January 2022, where he quickly garnered respect with the Albion fanbase with his workhorse attitude and determined approach to leading the line despite a lack of attacking creativity.

The 34-year-old scored three goals in 15 Championship appearances, including a late equaliser against Huddersfield Town to rescue a point after being 2-0 down.

7 Karlan Grant

While Grant can be a serious goalscoring threat at this level when deployed on the left-hand side of the attack, scoring 18 times with six assists in the 2021/22 season, too many managers have tried to shoe horn the former Huddersfield Town forward into the striker position.

The 26-year-old has struggled to make an impact when deployed as a lone striker while his overall form and playing time declined last term, scoring just three league goals in 31 matches prior to his Cardiff City loan move.

6 Brandon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante quickly earned himself the fan favourite title when he scored an added-time equaliser against last season's champions Burnley on his debut.

The former Salford City forward built on his goal catalogue with his own goal of the season competition, recording audacious efforts against Stoke City and Bristol City to take his tally to seven for the campaign - and his first season in the second tier.

The pacey, energetic 24-year-old, however, has been unable to be a regular in front of goal, lacking the cutting edge to hit the double-figure mark just yet, but has certainly shown promise as he continues to develop in the Championship.

5 Charlie Austin

A late summer arrival ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, while it may have taken Austin a number of weeks before he was off the mark in the league, the importance of some of his goals in the Baggies' promotion quest cannot be understated.

The former Queens Park Rangers frontman scored 10 league goals all season, winning eight points for his side from his goals alone.

Penalty strikes against Sheffield Wednesday and Preston rescued late victories, meanwhile, a heroic brace against Birmingham City from the bench turned the game at St Andrew's on its head with West Brom coming from 2-1 down to come away 3-2 victors in the Second City.

A worthwhile and experienced addition to their forward ranks, he was unable to replicate such a feat in the Premier League, making five substitute appearances before spending the second half of the season on loan with QPR.

4 Hal Robson-Kanu

While Robson-Kanu's impact at the Hawthorns was limited prior to the cut-off point, the 2019/20 season proved to be his best season in front of goal throughout his career, recording a double-figure return for the first time.

The Welsh international formed a somewhat unexpected yet effective partnership with Matheus Pereira, while scoring vital goals against Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, a brace against Bristol City and many others to ultimately play a significant role in automatic promotion.

3 Daryl Dike

Dike has experienced a torrid time with injuries since arriving in 2022, suffering from multiple long-term injuries which have significantly hampered any opportunities at regular minutes.

That being said, the USMNT international has showcased his quality with his physical presence helping him score seven goals in 23 league appearances last term - boasting one of the best goals per 90 ratios in the division - while leading the line effectively to draw other forwards into play.

However, one of the biggest assets in football is availability, preventing him from topping the list with high hopes for the 23-year-old upon his expected return in the new year.

2 Callum Robinson

Robinson wrote his name in the history books during his initial six-month spell with the club in 2020, scoring the second goal on the final day against QPR to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

The Irish international returned in the summer on a permanent basis, scoring another five times in the top flight, three of which coming against Chelsea, including a brace in the 3-3 affair at the Hawthorns.

The versatile forward, operating in both central and wide areas, continued to perform in the wake of relegation, producing an impressive 16-goal return despite languishing in mid-table with his ability to link-up with the likes of Karlan Grant and Grady Diangana pivotal in the final third.

However, a dip in form towards the end of his time at the club presented an underwhelming conclusion to his Hawthorns' epoch in what was likely the right move for both parties, moving to current club Cardiff City last year.

1 Mbaye Diagne

While his January loan move proved futile in West Brom's desperate attempt to avoid relegation, the Galatasaray forward scored some all-important goals in the blue and white stripes, with the towering striker heading home against Manchester United and Wolves, as well as finishing off a divine move in the 5-2 thumping of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 31-year-old was what Albion needed to lead the line and cause a threat in the opposition box while the offside flag did get the better of him on numerous occasions.

While five goal contributions in 16 Premier League matches is nothing to write home about on face value, who knows what would have transpired if the Senegalese international joined from the get-go with his overall attacking ability placing him at the top-end of the list.