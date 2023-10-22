Highlights Swansea City has had a mixed bag when it comes to goalscorers in recent years, with some players failing to find the back of the net consistently.

Joel Piroe, who recently departed for Leeds United, was one of Swansea's most prolific goalscorers, scoring 46 goals in 96 appearances during his time at the club.

Other notable goalscorers for Swansea include Oli McBurnie, Rhian Brewster, and Jamal Lowe, who have all made significant contributions to the team's goal tally.

Swansea City supporters have been able to enjoy some prolific goalscorers in recent years, but others haven't been as successful in front of goal.

In the summer, popular striker Joel Piroe departed for recently relegated Leeds United, with the Swans replacing him with Jerry Yates after his successful spell at Blackpool; it'd be unfair to include Yates in this list seeing as he only signed a couple of months ago.

Swansea City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Leeds United Permanent (fee involved) Michael Obafemi Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Morgan Whittaker Plymouth Argyle Permanent (fee involved) Steven Benda Fulham Permanent Ryan Manning Southampton Permanent Joel Latibeaudiere Coventry City Permanent Oliver Ntcham Samsunspor Permanent Kyle Joseph Blackpool Permanent Brandon Cooper Leyton Orient Loan Andreas Sondergaard Without Club Permanent

Taking a look at the last five years, Swansea have had some notable names leading the line and, today, Football League World ranks them from worst to best.

10 Viktor Gyokeres

You may be surprised to see Gyokeres at the bottom of this list due to his recent Coventry City spell earning him a move to Sporting CP, but his time at Swansea was one to forget.

The Swedish striker spent the first half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan from Brighton, failing to score in his 11 Championship games for the club.

9 Courtney Baker-Richardson

The current Crewe Alexandra striker featured sporadically for Swansea throughout the 2018/19 campaign, starting just six games all season and scoring three goals. In his first appearance of the season, Baker-Richardson received a red card just five minutes into their game against Millwall.

8 Borja Baston

Baston initially had a tough time at Swansea during their 2016/17 Premier League campaign, so was loaned out to Spain for two years. When returning to South Wales in 2019, the Spaniard found his shooting boots, scoring six goals in 20 Championship appearances.

7 Sam Surridge

Surridge enjoyed a decent spell with the Swans, so it may be harsh to have him seventh. A youngster at the time, he netted seven goals in 23 appearances in all competitions before returning to his parent club, Bournemouth.

6 Liam Cullen

A member of Swansea's current playing squad, Cullen has made almost 100 appearances for the club so far, hitting double figures for goals. The Welshman joined the club aged eight and has been there since, with his highest scoring campaign coming in last year's Championship season where he scored eight goals in 29 appearances.

5 Michael Obafemi

It's a strong top five for Swansea, with Michael Obafemi kicking it off. The 2021/22 campaign was Obafemi's best in senior football so far, as he scored 12 goals in 32 games.

In the following season though, the striker failed to keep his form up and his game time decreased before he made a move to Burnley.

4 Jamal Lowe

Lowe spent the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign in South Wales, appearing in every single one of their Championship games that season, scoring 14 goals. This season, he made a return to the Swans and rediscovered his shooting boots.

3 Rhian Brewster

Just like Michael Obafemi, Rhian Brewster's best performances to date were in a Swansea shirt. The former Liverpool youngster spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign on loan with the Swans and managed to score 11 goals in 22 games, one of which was in a play-off semi-final.

2 Oli McBurnie

McBurnie's 2018/19 campaign was nothing short of impressive as he scored 22 goals in 42 Championship appearances after struggling to break into the team in previous seasons. His goal scoring form ultimately earned him a move to Premier League Sheffield United in the summer of 2019.

1 Joel Piroe

The Dutch forward signed for the Swans from PSV in 2021 and went on to enjoy two full seasons with the club. 22 goals in his first season and 19 in his second gives us no option but to place him at the top of this list.