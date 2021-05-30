‘Every supporter likes to see’ – Carlton Palmer makes claim involving Sheffield Wednesday’s fans ahead of 2021/22 season

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking next season, following the club’s relegation into the third-tier of English football.

The Owls endured a frustrating season on the pitch, and were relegated on the final day of the 2020/21 season, after a 3-3 draw with Derby County.

Their drop into the third-tier saw Sheffield Wednesday move on a number of players who were out of contract at Hillsborough this season.

It seems as though Darren Moore will be rebuilding his side ahead of the new league campaign, which is set to get under way in August.

The Owls boss is reportedly keen to promote some of the club’s younger players into the senior squad in the near future, as they look to adjust to life in League One.

Speaking in a recent interview with This is Futbol, former Sheffield Wednesday man Carlton Palmer reacted to Moore’s recent comments, and felt as though the Sheffield Wednesday boss will get the right balance when it comes to involving some of the club’s homegrown talents.

“Homegrown talents, every club, every supporter likes to see the young players coming through. And actually, the supporters cut the team a bit of slack when they see the young kids coming through.

“But you’ve got to get the balance between the experience and these young kids coming in. You’ve got to get the balance, and I think Darren will do that.”

The Verdict:

It’s going to be an interesting summer ahead for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls weren’t anywhere near good enough this season, and I wasn’t surprised to see them drop into the third-tier of English football.

They’ve got some decent options in the club’s Under-23s team though, and I think their relegation could be the ideal time to now use some of those players in the senior squad moving forwards.

If they can adjust to life in the first-team quickly, then I don’t see Sheffield Wednesday having too many problems when it comes to trying to win promotion back into the Championship this season.