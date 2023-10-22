Highlights Sunderland has added several new centre forwards to their squad during the summer transfer window, including Semenyo, Defoe, Lafferty, Kimpioka, Grigg, O'Brien, Gelhardt, Maja, Broadhead, Simms, and Stewart.

Sunderland certainly added to their options at centre forward over the course of the summer transfer window.

Before the market closed, Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow, Eliezer Mayenda and Luis Semedo were all brought to the Stadium of Light to boost the attacking options available to Tony Mowbray this season.

But just what sort of standards do those individuals have to live up to, when taking into account the form of their immediate predecessors at the club.

Here, in order to help find out, we've taken a look at all 11 centre forwards to have played for Sunderland over the past five years, ranking them from best to worst over that period in the process.

12 Antoine Semenyo

Semenyo spent the second half of the 2019/20 season on loan with the Black Cats from Bristol City, but managed just seven League one appearances for the club, failing to score in that time.

11 Jermain Defoe

Defoe made an emotional return to Sunderland in January 2022 as the club chased promotion from League One, but was unable to score in seven games for the club before he retired from playing in March that year. While that spell may not have worked out, his past service to the Black Cats both on and off the pitch mean he will rightly always be an immensely popular figure at the Stadium of Light.

10 Kyle Lafferty

Lafferty joined Sunderland in January 2020 on a deal until the end of that season. The Northern Irishman scored twice in 11 League One games during the subsequent period, though that was ot enough to earn him a new contract with the club.

9 Benji Kimpioka

After coming through the youth ranks at Sunderland, Kimpioka showed some brief flashes of promise for the Black Cats at senior level between 2018 and 2022, but couldn't properly establish himself in the first-team, and was released last year.

8 Will Grigg

Sunderland set a League One transfer record when they paid Wigan a reported £4million for Grigg on the final day of the January 2019 transfer window. However, the striker never settled at the Stadium of Light, being loaned out several times and scoring just eight goals in 61 games for the Black Cats. He's now in the National League with Chesterfield.

7 Aiden O'Brien

Signed in 2020, O'Brien was never the most prolific striker for Sunderland, with 11 goals in 51 appearances for the club, although he was at least signed on a free transfer following his departure from Millwall.

6 Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt spent the second half of last season on loan from Leeds at Sunderland, where after struggling to get going, he eventually scored three goals and provided three assists in 20 league appearances for the Black Cats.

5 Josh Maja

Maja left Sunderland in January 2019 to join Bordeaux after a prolific first half of the campaign in which he scored 15 League One goals, enough to ensure he was still the Black Cats' top scorer by the end of the campaign.

4 Nathan Broadhead

Broadhead spent the 2021/22 season on loan with Sunderland from Everton, where despite being hampered by injury at times, he still scored 13 goals in 27 appearances in total to help the club to promotion to the Championship.

3 Charlie Wyke

After two unspectacular seasons, Wyke's third and final campaign with Sunderland was a memorable one, with the striker firing in a remarkable 31 goals in 54 games in all competitions, in a demonstration of just how good he can be when things are going in his favour.

2 Ellis Simms

Ellis Simms enjoyed a loan spell at Sunderland last season

Simms spent the first half of last season on loan with Sunderland before being recalled by parent club Everton in January. Prior to his return to Goodison Park, Simms scored seven goals and provided two assists in 17 Championship games, proving key in helping the Black Cats find their footing once again after their return to the second-tier.

1 Ross Stewart

Signed from Ross County in January 2021, Stewart had a quiet first few months with Sunderland, before a prolific 2021/22 campaign saw him prove vital to the club's promotion from League One. He continued that success in the first half of last season, before his campaign was ended early in January. In total, Stewart scored 40 goals in just 81 appearances for the Black Cats before joining Southampton on the final day of this summer's transfer window.