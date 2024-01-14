Highlights Sunderland may face difficulty in retaining winger Jack Clarke as Premier League clubs show interest.

Young midfielder Chris Rigg could benefit from a loan move to gain first-team experience.

Former Blackburn Rovers player Bradley Dack, who has struggled with injuries, may be sold if a suitable offer arises.

New manager Mick Beale joined Sunderland on December 18th, and will be hoping to utilise the current transfer window to bring new players to the Black Cats, but as with any other window, we may also see some outgoings from the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats are aiming to reach the Championship play-offs for the second consecutive season, and with a new manager at the helm, it will be interesting to see how busy the club are during the current transfer window after having a busy summer window in which the Mackems brought new players to the club such as young talent Jobe Bellingham, but also sold former star man Ross Stewart.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Ross Stewart Southampton Permanent (fee involved) Leon Dajaku Hajduk Split Permanent Bailey Wright LC Sailors Permanent Carl Winchester Shrewsbury Town Permanent Lynden Gooch Stoke City Permanent Isaac Lihadji Al-Duhail SC Permanent Danny Batth Norwich City Permanent Elliot Embleton Derby County Loan Alex Bass AFC Wimbledon Loan Joe Anderson Shrewsbury Town Loan

Every Sunderland player who could leave this month

Jack Clarke

The 23-year-old has been one of the best wingers so far in the Championship this season, and the Black Cats should be reluctant to let go of the ace as any sale could come as a serious dent to their play-off challenge.

However, the wideman has constantly been linked with Premier League clubs throughout the campaign, with Brentford reportedly keen on the former Leeds star and West Ham also interested in the ace, according to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth on X.

As stated by Sheth, Clarke's current contract at the Stadium of Light runs until 2026, so the Black Cats have every chance of retaining their star, but with Premier League outfits keen on the winger, a big offer which may be difficult to refuse could come in.

Chris Rigg

The young midfielder made his Black Cats debut at just 15, and scored his first goal for the club as a 16-year-old in an EFL Cup tie with Crewe back in August.

The starlet turns 17 in June, and is not being given many first team minutes, which is understandable given his age, so perhaps a loan move is on the cards for Rigg.

The Mackems squad is brimming with quality, so the fact that Rigg has already made somewhat of a breakthrough demonstrates the quality he has in abundance, so he would be a great addition in a loan move to a League One or League Two side, which could prove beneficial for his career in the long-run.

Bradley Dack

Former Blackburn Rovers talisman Dack only signed for the Black Cats in the summer, but a hamstring injury has meant that the ace has not featured for the Mackems as often as he would have liked, nor as often as the club would have hoped for.

Furthermore, the attacking midfielder was brought to the North East by former boss Mowbray, who he established a good relationship with at Rovers, but he may not be a part of Beale's plans in the same way.

The 30-year-old's injury record could mean that the Black Cats may struggle to offload their man, but should an offer be put on the table for Dack, a sale could be likely.

Jewison Bennette

Similarly to Rigg, Costa Rica international Bennette is a young player with plenty of promise, but he is not currently being given the first-team minutes he would like.

Last campaign, the 19-year-old made 15 Championship appearances, all of which came from the bench, and he managed to bag one goal and one assist.

Having rarely featured for the Black Cats this season, a loan-move for Bennette would benefit all three parties involved, and he could be a good acquisition for any club wishing to give him playing time.

Jobe Bellingham

The teenage sensation is one of the hottest prospects in the EFL right now, so it is no surprise that several clubs are interested in Bellingham.

According to TeamTalk, Real Madrid and Chelsea are among those interested in Bellingham, and it could be difficult for the youngster and the Black Cats alike to turn down interest from European giants.

Arguably the best thing for Bellingham to do right now would be to stay at the Stadium of Light, as he is at a club where he is highly rated, consistently in the starting 11, and thriving.

But if an offer was put on the table by Madrid, for instance, the 18-year-old could not be blamed for taking a giant step in what promises to be a stellar career.

Dan Neil

Alongside Bellingham in midfield, Neil's performances for the Black Cats have been thoroughly impressive and have also caught the eye of other clubs.

According to reports, top-six Premier League sides Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham are interested in Neil. So, as with Bellingham, if a side of this magnitude comes calling for the 22-year-old, then it may be difficult for both him and the Black Cats to turn down such interest.

It would, perhaps, be more sensible for Neil to stay put for the time being and help out in the Mackems' pursuit of a play-off spot, but if a top-six Premier League side come calling, it would be understandable if he chose to leave.

Trai Hume

Hume has been linked with Premier League outfit Burnley, as well as the Black Cats' Championship promotion rivals Leeds and Leicester, and is an ever-present for the Mackems.

The Black Cats may be reluctant to let their right-back depart for a promotion rival in the Foxes or Whites, so the Clarets may be a more likely destination for the Northern Ireland international. Vincent Kompany's Clarets may intensify their interest in Hume if Connor Roberts joins the Whites, who are reportedly interested in the Welshman.