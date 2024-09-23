Stoke City's strikers will be hoping for a new lease of life under newly appointed boss Narcis Pelach this season.

Numerous Potters frontmen have had a tough time of it since they dropped into the Championship, with multiple big-money signings and experienced heads unable to convert their goal-scoring form from elsewhere to the Potteries.

Stoke were the sixth-lowest scorers in the Championship last season, and one of their highest-scoring centre-forwards in the league, Ryan Mmaee, left to join Rapid Vienna on loan in the summer, so there needs to be an improvement within their new-look frontline this term.

The Potters have four senior strikers in their squad as it stands, and with the help of Capology, we are taking a look at how much each striker is estimated to earn at the club per week.

It must be taken into consideration that the data provided by Capology are estimations and not official figures.

1 Sam Gallagher - £25,000-per-week

Powerful striker Sam Gallagher joined Stoke from Blackburn Rovers in a move worth £1.5 million in July, and signed a deal that sees him earn an estimated £25,000 per week with the Potters, according to Capology.

His estimated weekly wage will see him earn £1.3m in a year while with Stoke, and a total of £3.9m across his three-year contract, provided he sees that out.

Capology states that the 28-year-old earned £14,400 a week while with Rovers, so he will be pleased if his wages have increased as much as their estimates suggest, but not as much at how his Stoke career has panned out so far.

Gallagher has not appeared in a competitive game for the Potters since his move, after picking up an injury in a pre-season friendly last month, so will hope to return to action soon under his new boss.

2 Niall Ennis - £8,000-per-week

Niall Ennis has struggled in front of goal since joining Stoke from Blackburn Rovers in the last January transfer window, and is estimated to be Stoke's second-highest earning striker right now, on £8,000-per-week, according to Capology.

Ennis' weekly wages will see him pick up £416,000 in a year of being at the club, but it does seem unlikely that he will see out the entirety of his contract, which runs until 2026, after the club were reportedly happy to let him leave in the summer.

The 25-year-old was offered a route out of Rovers in January by then-Stoke boss Steven Schumacher, after he had impressed under him at Plymouth, but struggled for goals upon arrival and began this season low down in the pecking order for places up front as a result.

Niall Ennis' Stoke City record Appearances 21 Starts 9 Goals 1 Assists 0 Stats as per Transfermarkt (Information correct as of games played 20/9/24)

He has made just one start in all competitions this season, with six more substitute appearances, so will hope to be offered a reprieve by Pelach going forward.

3 Tom Cannon - £8,000-per-week

Stoke were successful in their summer-long pursuit of Leicester City striker Tom Cannon late on in the transfer window, and it is fair to say that his time at the Potters has got off to a rocky start so far.

Full details are unclear over the 21-year-old's loan move, and Stoke are unlikely to be paying the entirety of the estimated £8,000-a-week he earns with the Foxes, but are likely to be contributing something towards his wages for the rest of the campaign after they won the race for his signature ahead of multiple other Championship clubs.

Cannon was signed by Stoke in the knowledge that fellow Liverpudlian Schumacher was set to be in charge for the foreseeable future, but he was surprisingly sacked last week and replaced by Pelach, during which time the Leicester loanee missed a golden one-on-one chance to open his account for Stoke in the EFL Cup against Fleetwood Town, and then subsequently had his penalty saved in the shootout after it had ended level.

The Republic of Ireland international will hope to get off the mark for his new side soon, as a lot of their hopes of a successful campaign hinge on his form improving in front of goal.

4 Emre Tezgel - £1,500-per-week

Young striker Emre Tezgel is estimated to earn £1,500 per week at his boyhood club, according to Capology, which places him at the bottom of Stoke's first-team earners alongside fellow local academy product Sol Sidibe.

Tezgel became the youngest player to ever play for Stoke when he made his senior debut in January 2022 at 16 years and 112 days old, and signed his first professional contract, a three-year deal, with the Potters in July of the same year.

He has made a real breakthrough at the start of this season after spending the second-half of 2023/24 on loan at MK Dons, and began to net at senior level consistently for the first time in his short career with his first goal for the club coming in the EFL Cup first round against Carlisle United, and his second the opener in a 5-0 thrashing of Middlesbrough in the next round.

The 19-year-old is set to be out of contract by the time this season finishes, but Stoke will surely want to keep him around for the long-term, and so he could see his wages increase to better match his importance to the squad very soon.