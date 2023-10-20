Highlights Southampton's defence has been problematic, but Adam Armstrong and Che Adams have been standout performers with eight and five goal contributions respectively.

Southampton have endured a very mixed start to this Championship season.

Their defence record hasn’t always been exemplary but Adam Armstrong and Che Adams had eight and five goal contributions respectively at the point of the October international break.

The pair are amongst the better forwards to have played for the club in recent years.

Here is a ranking of every Southampton striker from the last five seasons from worst to best.

10 Dom Ballard

Dom Ballard brings up the rear solely because he has hardly featured for Southampton.

He has only ever played 43 minutes for the club, scoring once, and is currently on loan at Reading.

9 Paul Onuachu

Paul Onuachu is another player away from Southampton on loan and his impact for them has been insignificant to say the least.

The striker appeared in 11 Premier League games last term, totalling 404 minutes, and failed to contribute to a single goal.

8 Dan Nlundulu

The trend of very few appearances continues with Bolton Wanderers loanee Dan Nlundulu.

He boasted a very impressive record for the Saints’ U21s but only has 189 minutes to his name for the first team, scoring once.

7 Sekou Mara

Sekou Mara is the first player on the list to have scored more than once for Southampton.

He arrived at the club as a teenager last summer and has one League Cup goal and one Premier League goal to his name.

6 Michael Obafemi

Michael Obafemi was sold by the Saints to Swansea City in 2021 before being loaned out to Burnley, who he then joined permanently following their promotion back to the top-flight.

The Irishman totalled seven goal contributions in 32 matches for Southampton since the beginning of 2019/20.

5 Armando Broja

Armando Broja spent a season on loan at St. Mary's and yet made a bigger impact than a number of their permanent acquisitions.

The Chelsea youngster scored six times in the league that season, a tally only bettered by James Ward-Prowse and Che Adams.

4 Shane Long

Shane Long made a whopping 245 appearances for Southampton, which is more than he did for anyone else, even Reading.

Only a small fraction of these came in this five-year window though, hence why he slips down the list a bit.

3 Adam Armstrong

Kicking off the podium spots is the man leading the scoring charts for the Saints currently, Adam Armstrong.

He has seven to his name already in 2023/24, but only ever managed four across his two Premier League campaigns.

Adam Armstrong stats by competition, as per Transfermarkt Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship* 197 63 21 Premier League 68 4 5 League One 61 29 7 Premier League 2 27 17 5 *Championship stats as of October 20th

2 Che Adams

From one Russell Martin man to another and, with eight goal contributions last term, Che Adams instantly goes in ahead of Armstrong.

The three seasons prior to that in the top-flight, the Scotsman totalled 20 league goals with his best return being nine goals and five assists in the 2020/21 season.

1 Danny Ings

Danny Ings hasn’t been a Southampton player for two years now but his work in the previous seasons make him the easy choice for the top spot.

Ings, who now plays for West Ham United, played every game of the 2019/20 season, scoring 22 times and then followed that up with a total of 12 goals.