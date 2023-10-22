Highlights Key Takeaways:

Sheffield Wednesday has struggled since returning to the Championship, sitting at the bottom of the table.

Several strikers have come and gone from the club in recent years, with varying levels of success.

Fernando Forestieri, who recently departed the club, is considered one of the best players to have represented Sheffield Wednesday.

It has been a tough start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls won promotion from League One last season, but they have struggled to make the step up to the second tier so far.

Wednesday currently sit bottom of the table after picking up just three points from their first 11 league games, but they will be hoping for a change in fortunes after Danny Rohl replaced Xisco Munoz as manager.

It has been a turbulent few years for the Owls, and a number of strikers have come and gone from the club during that time.

We ranked every striker to have spent time at Hillsborough over the past five seasons...

14 Jack Marriott

Marriott has proven himself to a reliable goalscorer throughout his career, but it did not work out for him at Hillsborough following his arrival on loan from Derby County in October 2020.

The 29-year-old failed to score in 13 appearances for the Owls as the club were relegated to League One, with Marriott's game time becoming limited over the course of the campaign.

Marriott made the move to Fleetwood Town from Peterborough United in January, and he has rediscovered his form with the Cod Army.

13 Ashley Fletcher

Fletcher joined the Owls on loan from Watford this summer.

The 28-year-old has found life tough at Hillsborough so far, and having scored just two goals in 28 appearances during his loan spell at Wigan Athletic last season, he is unlikely to be the solution to Wednesday's goalscoring problems.

12 Tyreece John-Jules

Based on ability, John-Jules would not be so far down this list, but he made just one appearance for the Owls after joining on loan from Arsenal in January 2022 due to injury.

John-Jules has shown plenty of potential during his loan spells with Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and Ipswich Town, and he made another temporary move away from the Emirates Stadium this summer, this time to Derby County.

11 Sylla Sow

Sow arrived at Hillsborough from Waalwijk in August 2021, and he went on to score five goals in 23 appearances for the Owls.

The 27-year-old showed glimpses of his ability in a Wednesday shirt, but he made the move back to the Eredivisie with Go Ahead Eagles last summer

10 Florian Kamberi

Kamberi spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Wednesday from Swiss side St Gallen.

The 28-year-old did score five goals in 27 appearances for the club, but he failed to nail down his place in the starting line-up and struggled with the physicality of League One.

Kamberi is currently a free agent after his release by Huddersfield Town this summer.

9 Sam Winnall

Winnall joined the Owls from South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in January 2017, but it did not work out for him at Hillsborough.

The 32-year-old scored six goals and registered two assists in 43 appearances for the club, and he spent the 2017-18 season on loan with Derby County before being released in 2020.

After his departure from Burton Albion last season, Winnall is yet to find a new club.

8 Saido Berahino

Berahino was a surprise signing for the Owls when he arrived as a free agent in August 2021.

The 30-year-old was not a regular, but he scored nine goals and provided four assists in 36 appearances to help Wednesday reach the League One play-offs.

Berahino was not offered a new contract last summer, and he made the move to AEL Limassol in Cyprus.

7 Connor Wickham

Wickham joined the Owls on loan from Crystal Palace in January 2020, returning for a second spell at Hillsborough.

The 30-year-old scored just two goals in 13 appearances, but despite his lack of goals, Wickham remains a popular figure among Wednesday supporters.

Wickham is currently a free agent after his departure from Cardiff City this summer.

6 Jordan Rhodes

Wednesday fans had long clamoured for the club to sign Rhodes, and there was much delight when he arrived initially on loan from Middlesbrough in February 2017 before making the move that summer.

However, Rhodes struggled to make an impact at Hillsborough, and he struggled to regain his place in the team after spending the 2018-19 season on loan at Norwich City.

Rhodes' spell in South Yorkshire was underwhelming as he scored just 20 goals and provided five assists in 112 appearances for the club, and he was released in May 2021 following the Owls' relegation from the Championship.

But there is no doubt of Rhodes' ability, and he has rediscovered his form during his loan spell at Blackpool in League One this season.

5 Callum Paterson

Paterson made the move to Hillsborough from Cardiff City in September 2020, and he has become an important part of the Owls' squad.

The Scotsman has played in a host of different positions for Wednesday, including right-back, centre-back, wing-back, central midfield and up front, scoring 23 goals and registering 12 assists in 139 appearances for the club so far, and there is likely to be more to come.

4 Atdhe Nuhiu

Nuhiu joined the Owls from Rapid Wien in July 2013, and he certainly divided opinion during his time at the club.

The 34-year-old's physical presence caused plenty of problems for opposition defences, and he scored 50 goals and provided 27 assists in 277 appearances for Wednesday.

Nuhiu was released by the Owls in 2020, and he currently plays for Austrian side SC Rheindorf Altach.

3 Michael Smith

Smith arrived at Hillsborough from Rotherham United last summer, and he played a key role in the club's promotion to the Championship.

The 32-year-old was the Owls' top scorer last season, scoring 20 goals and providing eight assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

Smith's minutes have been limited so far this campaign, but he will be hoping for more game time following Rohl's appointment.

2 Lee Gregory

Gregory has been an outstanding signing for the Owls since his arrival on a free transfer in August 2021.

The 35-year-old has scored 29 goals and registered 12 assists in 98 appearances for the club so far, establishing himself as a firm fan favourite.

There are question marks over whether Gregory can still perform at Championship level, but his form will be key to Wednesday's survival hopes this season.

1 Fernando Forestieri

It is difficult to argue against Forestieri topping this list, and for many Wednesday fans, he would be included among some of the best players to have represented the club.

Forestieri joined the Owls from Watford in August 2015, and he went on to score 40 goals and provide 17 assists in 134 appearances.

The 33-year-old's form declined towards the end of his time at Hillsborough, but his first two seasons in a Wednesday shirt will live long in the memory of supporters.

Forestieri departed after turning down the offer of a new contract in 2020, and he currently plays for Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta'zim.