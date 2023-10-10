Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer believes the decision to send off Sunderland's Dan Neil was harsh, emphasizing that emotions were running high in a local derby.

Palmer suggests that the referee could have used common sense and spoken to Neil instead of giving him a second yellow card, which killed the game as a contest.

Although the decision was frustrating for Sunderland, they remain fourth in the table and have options to bolster their midfield for the upcoming match against Stoke City.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes it was a harsh decision to send off Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil in the 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

It had been an even first half with both sides having chances, but the game changed on the stroke of half time when Neil was shown a second yellow card by referee Jarred Gillett for dissent, having previously been booked for a foul on Josh Coburn.

Boro took full control of the game in the second half, with goals from Sam Greenwood, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss securing an emphatic victory for Michael Carrick's side over their local rivals.

Black Cats manager Tony Mowbray was furious with Neil's dismissal, and believes that Gillett should have shown more "empathy" towards the midfielder.

"Dan is desperately disappointed in the dressing room, he is a local lad who feels the rivalry and significance of the game. He wanted to do well and my own view is that the referee has spoilt the game. Middlesbrough are a good team, it was a good game where both teams created chances," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"It's a good game and when the referee talks about empathy before the game, he does talk about gesticulating and not crowding the referee but I don't feel there is any empathy in showing a red card in the last minute of the first half. Surely, he's got to pull him over and use some empathy?

"Tell him to calm down, it's a great game with two teams going at it, 45,000 in the stadium, 'I'll have to show you another yellow if you shout or gesticulate more'. Where's the management from the official? I hope that's not being overly critical, I'm just disappointed because it was a really good first half."

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer criticised the decision to show Neil a second yellow card, but he admits the 21-year-old needs to learn from the incident.

"Sunderland, in my opinion, have every right to be disappointed with the referee's decision to send Dan Neil off on the stroke of half time," Palmer said.

"It is a local derby, 45,000 people there, emotions running high.

"Gillett the referee could have pulled Dan to one side, he's a young player, and just say to him 'listen son, calm down, you're already booked, don't let you're emotions run away with you, you gesticulate towards me again for a decision you don't like, you're off'.

"But that is common sense refereeing, which seems to have gone out the game.

"Sunderland were the better side in the first half, and the sending off killed the game as any kind of contest.

"But also now, with the climate of refereeing changing, Dan has to learn from this and next time, just shut up and get on with the game.

"However, I know that is sometimes easier said than done."

What next for Sunderland?

Mowbray was rightly frustrated with the decision to send Neil off against Middlesbrough, and it was undoubtedly costly to his side.

The defeat ended Sunderland's two-game winning run, but they remain fourth in the table heading into the international break.

It is a huge blow for the Black Cats to lose Neil for the trip to Stoke City in just under two weeks time, but Pierre Ekwah is set to make a timely return from a leg injury to bolster Mowbray's midfield options.