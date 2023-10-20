Highlights Jermaine Pennant warns that Birmingham City has taken a big risk by appointing Wayne Rooney as manager.

Pennant understands the frustration of Birmingham fans after the dismissal of John Eustace, who had brought success to the team.

The minimum expectation for Rooney is to keep Birmingham in the top six, as sliding down the table could quickly turn fans against him.

Jermaine Pennant believes Wayne Rooney needs to hit the ground running at Birmingham City, as he warned the hierarchy they have taken a ‘big risk’ with this appointment.

Wayne Rooney set for first Birmingham game

The Manchester United legend is preparing for his first game in charge of Blues this weekend, when they take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Whilst fans are now excited to see what the team looks like under Rooney’s guidance, it’s fair to say it’s a decision that has divided opinion.

John Eustace was sacked as Blues boss despite doing an outstanding job, which included keeping the team in the league last season, and they currently sit sixth.

It was surprising to see Eustace dismissed after back-to-back wins, but the Blues board are adamant that Rooney is the man to lead their new project.

Jermaine Pennant issues Birmingham warning

Yet, speaking to New Betting Sites, former Blues winger Pennant revealed he could understand the frustration among the supporters after Eustace’s exit.

“I think the Birmingham City fans have every right to be angry. What John Eustace did for Birmingham and where he has taken them was fantastic. They’re sitting in the play-off spots and the fans were happy with the style of play. To lose your manager in that way can be disheartening.

“Wayne Rooney is not a manager with a massive CV behind him in terms of winning trophies. It’s a bit of a gamble swapping someone who had a steady ship for someone who you are really taking a chance on. He has got a bit of Championship experience and the players will respect him for being a former elite professional, but we will have to wait and see whether that will spark a good reaction from them. Only time will tell how well he will do.”

“I think the minimum expectation now is for Rooney to at least keep Birmingham in the top six. He has a bit more added pressure going into a team that is already doing well, so the minimum is staying in the position that they are already in.

“You bring in a new manager to make the team perform better, so if they start sliding down the table the fans will turn on the new hire very quickly. Birmingham is a hostile place when things aren’t going well. It’s a big risk for him, it’s a big risk for the club. Let’s see how things pan out.”

Was this the right decision by Birmingham?

Most will agree with Pennant’s assessment here, as there’s no denying that Birmingham have taken a huge gamble by appointing Rooney.

It may be unfair, but many fans will look back at the previous regime, who replaced Gary Rowett for a bigger name in Gianfranco Zola, in a move that backfired spectacularly.

So, they will be hoping history doesn’t repeat itself, but Rooney will back himself to do well, and it should be said that he is inheriting a young, talented squad.

Now, it’s ultimately down to Rooney to repay the faith the board have shown in him, and all connected to Blues will be hoping this looks like a smart decision as the season plays out.